DeAndre Hopkins is donating his playoff game check to Jazmine Barnes’ family

The Texans’ star is doing what he can to help a family in mourning.

By James Dator

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced Thursday he would assist Jazmine Barnes’ family, and activist Shaun King in the wake of the horrific shooting Sunday morning that killed the 7-year-old girl.

Barnes was killed on Sunday morning while on a trip to get coffee with her family. A red, extended-cab pickup truck drove up alongside the family before opening fire on the vehicle, killing the 7-year-old girl.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the attack was unprovoked.

“There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way,” Gonzalez said. “They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them.”

A manhunt is underway in Houston with a preliminary description of a white, bearded man in his 40s being offered to the public — along with a photo of the suspect vehicle.

King is helping lead the community charge in finding the killer by offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. That reward has now swelled to $100,00, as more members of the community pledge to do the same.

A police sketch of the suspect is expected to be released by law enforcement on Thursday.

