DeAndre Hopkins is donating his playoff game check to Jazmine Barnes’ family

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced Thursday he would assist Jazmine Barnes’ family, and activist Shaun King in the wake of the horrific shooting Sunday morning that killed the 7-year-old girl.

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

Barnes was killed on Sunday morning while on a trip to get coffee with her family. A red, extended-cab pickup truck drove up alongside the family before opening fire on the vehicle, killing the 7-year-old girl.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the attack was unprovoked.

“There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way,” Gonzalez said. “They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them.”

A manhunt is underway in Houston with a preliminary description of a white, bearded man in his 40s being offered to the public — along with a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Help us identify the person who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday. If you live near Wallisville Rd/ E. Sam Houston Pkwy look over your surveillance video. We’re looking for a 4-door red truck. If you have info call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nyMudgs60x — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

King is helping lead the community charge in finding the killer by offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. That reward has now swelled to $100,00, as more members of the community pledge to do the same.

Rally on Saturday.



Funeral on Tuesday.



We should not have to be doing any of this, but here we are.



Our reward for the arrest of the killer of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes is now $100,000.



Email me today at shaunking@gmail.com with tips and leads. Strictly confidential. pic.twitter.com/IVrLajKJVm — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 3, 2019

A police sketch of the suspect is expected to be released by law enforcement on Thursday.