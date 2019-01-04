Josh Hart is the runaway favorite for 2019 NBA B-Sides MVP

Welcome to the first B-Sides of 2019! New year, same blog. This is where we gather every Friday to look back at the other things that make us love the NBA.

We’re not talking about how James Harden has now scored 40-points each for like a month straight, or that my hometown Indiana Pacers are still shockingly good. We have plenty of other places to appreciate that stuff. Nope, we’re discussing all the other stuff.

Let’s B-Sides.

Josh Hart is what B-Sides was made for

If we’re allowed to start talking about actual MVP candidates, then it’s time we start talking about B-Sides MVP candidates as well. Last year, Klay Thompson took the crown. This year, it’s looking like a runaway win for the one and only Josh Hart.

Most recently he gave us this gem after a foul.

He writes good tweets.

*record scratch* *freeze frame*

“Yup that’s me. Your probably wondering how I ended up in this situation” pic.twitter.com/MXZXqYT8Ne — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 4, 2019

And he’s embracing the fact no one has once ever given him a high-five.

And Luka Doncic might be a new B-Sides favorite

Luka has already worn some Dragon Ball Z shoes that were probably a playful jab at De’Aaron Fox. Now he’s making his own memes? We like it.

This kid being mesmerized by Steph Curry warming up

I know we all watch the NBA so much that Curry hitting 20 straight three-pointers just flies by on our timeline and we barely bat an eye. But it’s so cool to just slow down and see how much of an impact these players have on young kids. I’m sure we all would have reacted the exact same way at this kid’s age.

These Drake lint rollers

Most times, in-game giveaways are things I’ll never use. Sure, a mini basketball is cool, but what will I ever really do with that?

But a lint roller? Oh, a Drake lint roller is just what I need each day.

These photos of Russell Westbrook and his son Noah for Jordan Brand

I’m aware this is just an advertisement to sell Westbrook’s new signature shoe, which I do like. Besides the look, they’ve been pushing that these shoes are available in every single size possible, including babies. So, yes, this is just a great ad and I’m doing free marketing for Jordan Brand.

But I don’t care. I love it.

Boris Diaw has a web series and you need to be watching it

In episode 2, (we’ve yet to find episode 1), Diaw takes a two-week trip across the Transatlantic. It is the most soothing and refreshing thing I’ve ever seen on YouTube. He sees dolphins that he says “light up the ocean”, he hangs with a whale for seven hours, and then has an espresso.

And of course, he gives himself some time to work out.

You can catch all eight minutes here, which I fully recommend.

Rebekkah Brunson joined the Timberwolves broadcast team

Hey, it’s like the NBA has finally started to realize the WNBA has a ton of talent that should be given opportunities! (Next step: paying them a livable wage for those chances).

Anyway, this is dope because Brunson is a five-time WNBA champion, the league’s all-time rebound leader, owns a food truck, is a mother, and now an NBA broadcaster.

lights



camera



action pic.twitter.com/MRqEHye5UU — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) January 3, 2019

And yes, because I know you’re wondering. It’s a waffle food truck. It looks incredible.

My favorite James Harden photo of the week

HOW COULD I PASS THIS ONE UP?

It shows Harden hitting a game winning three-pointer quite literally in Draymond Green’s face, who also ended up on the floor. I’m fairly certain that Harden is screaming “Mother F***er” in this, directly at Green.

James Harden being back is what I needed in 2019.

See ya next week, friends. Tweet me your B-Sides, and I’ll include them in the next round.