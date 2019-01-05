Kerry Collins must’ve thought the Giants were wearing white in Super Bowl 35

When fans trickled into Raymond James Stadium on the evening of January 28, 2001 to watch Super Bowl XXXV, they might have hoped to witness a great game that went down to the wire. But what they got what so much more special — they got to see the worst performance by any human being in the history of the Super Bowl.

Indeed, Kerry Collins had such a disastrous night, even the most powerful neuralyzer would’ve been futile. And the saddest part of all? He’s so lucky it wasn’t even much worse. The Ravens were getting their paws on the ball seemingly every damn time Collins hopelessly flung the ball in the air. They managed to catch ‘just’ four of them, and not only did Brad Maynard’s foot cap every other Giants drive end, but Collins barely ever generated a possession that lasted more than three hapless, pitiful plays.

It was a beautiful symphony of quarterback ineptitude that should be cherished and admired until Planet Earth’s demise.