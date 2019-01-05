The Bucks trolled Kawhi Leonard with his own laugh

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors traveled to Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Saturday night, and Leonard made headlines over the summer when he laughed during his introductory press conference after being traded to Toronto. That laugh went viral seconds after it aired online.

And the Bucks facilities crew got their hands on it.

Kawhi turned the ball over ... and then the @Bucks trolled him with his own laugh



( ⬆️) pic.twitter.com/EOZSaZFPDD — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2019

For reference, here’s the entire sequence. A media member asked Leonard to describe his personality. Leonard called himself a fun guy, but then said he couldn’t just tell someone what kind of person he is. “It’s just more questions you’d have to ask me in order for me to tell you about myself. I just can’t give you a whole spiel,” he said, before joking and laughing: “I don’t even know where you sitting at.”

2) The Kawhi Leonard laugh. pic.twitter.com/gmwCxiyF6X — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) December 31, 2018

The moment exploded shortly after, making waves on social media and on TV. It was one of the first times the world saw Leonard’s personality.

The Raptors may have trolled Leonard with this moment, but the Raptors got the last laugh with a double-digit win in Milwaukee.