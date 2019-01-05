The Cowboys led the Seahawks in the fourth quarter of their Wild Card game, and it looked like they might be destined to blow another one after this K.J. Wright interception:

Instead, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were able to get the football back, and seal the victory to move onto the Divisional Round. The dagger came from Prescott, who punched it in after a hit sent him flying like a helicopter at the one-yard line:

The Cowboys avoided another tragic playoff loss, who haven’t quite been able to get over the hump under Jason Garrett, who is now 2-2 in the playoffs.

It’s also pretty impressive, considering it came against a Seahawks team that has always seemed to find a way to win tight games under Pete Carroll.

The last time the Cowboys had their hearts broken, Aaron Rodgers struck.

Appropriately headlined a couple of years ago now, the Packers and Cowboys gave us the best 120 seconds of the NFL playoffs in 2017. The Packers pulled out a 34-31 win over the Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship, after Dallas came back from an 18-point deficit.

Eventually, that game was tied at 31 apiece. The Cowboys left Rodgers 35 seconds on the clock, and it was all he needed to get the Packers into field goal range.

Jared Cook made this phenomenal sideline catch to set Mason Crosby up for the game-winning field goal:

It wasn’t one of those signature Aaron Rodgers Hail Marys, but it still left you stunned at just how good he is.

And how unfortunate things can be for the Cowboys in the postseason.

There was also the time that Dez caught it, even though the referees said he didn’t.

This one isn’t on the Cowboys, let’s make that clear immediately. But it’s certainly an example of the Cowboys not being able to catch a break in the playoffs, which certainly doesn’t make any NFL fans lose sleep.

In case you need the reminder of one of the most infamous plays in recent memory:

That would count as a catch today after the NFL revised its catch rule after the 2017 season, when the Steelers’ Jesse James was also robbed of a touchdown.

In case you’re curious, it looks like this:

1. Control 2. 2 feet down or another body part 3. A football move such as: - A 3rd step - Reaching/extending for the line-to-gain - Or the ability to perform such an act

Of course, this doesn’t make Cowboys fans feel better. That 2014 team was good!

Now, we get to see whether or not the Cowboys are truly legit.

The Cowboys started the season 3-5, and looked like they were heading for a season (at best) similar to their 9-7 2017 campaign.

Instead, they won seven out of their last eight, and now have a Wild Card win over the Seahawks under their belts. Saturday night wasn’t their best game, but the Cowboys are clearly playing some of their best football at just the right time.

No matter who they get in the next round, be that the Rams or Saints, the Cowboys will have their hands full in their biggest test of the year. For a team that hasn’t been past the Divisional Round since 1995, that’s a tall task.