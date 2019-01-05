You’ve gotta be kidding me.

The Dallas Cowboys edged out the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild card matchup, but it was an ugly one for a lot of gamblers. The game closed with the Cowboys recovering an onside kick and kneeling out the clock, but not before the Seahawks put together an unbelievable back-door cover on the spread and the point total.

Dak Prescott ran in a score to give the Cowboys a 24-14 lead with 2:08 to go. The Cowboys went into the game with anywhere between 2 and 3 points, and a point total of 44 points. It seemed just about done, except Russell Wilson was not going to give up so easily. The Cowboys left Tyler Lockett running wide open to set up Seattle in the red zone. The Seahawks could not get into the end zone heading into fourth down, but Sebastian Janikowski injured his hamstring earlier in the game. They went for it on fourth down and got the score.

An extra point would have cut Dallas’ lead to 24-21, and it would not have been the end of the world. Except with no Seabass, the Seahawks went for two and converted it to cut the lead to 24-22. They could not recover the onside kick and lost.

As did those of us who had the Cowboys at -2.5, and those who had the under on 44 points. If the Seahawks had failed on the two-point conversion, everybody would have gotten a push on the point total. Instead, under bettor joined in the bad beat fun. And a host of Cowboys bettors took it on the chin.

Talk about a bad beat...