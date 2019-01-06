The Eagles snuck past the Bears in Chicago with a 16-15 win in a thrilling final two minutes of what was otherwise a snoozer of a game.

The Bears had a chance to win the game with a 43-yard field goal from Cody Parkey, who had the second most missed field goals this season with 10.

He made it 11:

The Eagles had called a timeout before Parkey’s first attempt, which had gone in.

But there were some things that happened before we need to revisit.

It appeared the Bears defense might hold the Eagles off with a minute to go. But Nick Foles and Golden Tate were able to find the end zone on fourth-and-goal.

On their two-point conversion attempt, the Eagles ran a fake Philly Special, where Wendell Smallwood simply took the ball over the top, but wasn’t able to get in, keeping it a 16-15 game.

Then, Tarik Cohen gave the Bears hope with a big return.

Cohen fielded the kick at the seven-yard line, and took the ball 35 yards to get the Bears to their own 42-yard line with 56 seconds.

Then, Trubisky found Allen Robinson for 25 yards just two plays later to get the Bears to the Eagles’ 33 with 35 seconds to go:

A few plays later, Parkey hit the double-doink.

That’s pretty rare!

The Eagles will now get to face the Saints in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles are going to need some more of that Nick Foles magic if they hope to pull off the upset.