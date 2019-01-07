T.Y. Hilton’s clown troll is now a T-shirt for Colts fans

As he walked into NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was rocking a huge clown mask.

Wait, what? And why?

Leading up to the game, Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph called Hilton “a clown.”

Joseph’s comment was a response to Hilton, who, after his nine-catch, 199-yard performance against Houston in Week 14, called NRG Stadium his “second home.” Hilton has roasted the Texans and put up huge numbers when he’s played the Colts’ division rival in Houston.

Naturally, the Pro Bowl wide receiver took the jab in stride and rolled with it as he walked into the visitor’s locker room on Saturday.

Of course, Hilton and the Colts got the last laugh, going into Houston and pulling out a 21-7 win.

So now, with a social media jab and a playoff victory in hand, Colts fans now have a clown T-shirt to add to their playoff repertoire.

Hilton, who finished the game with five catches for 85 yards, took one last jab at Joseph on Sunday morning before retiring the mask.

Look what i wake up to this morning I’m crying ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/v6Rti5Ai9V — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) January 6, 2019

Need some more Colts merch for the playoff run?

The captain sure looked sharp leading the troops out to battle on Saturday. Now, Captain Luck and his squad take their talents to Arrowhead Stadium, and you can pick up the Dearest Mother T-shirt leading up to the game.