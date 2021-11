Max Scherzer’s face is something special. It’s so emotive, so varied. Look at one Nationals game and you’ll see 20 different expressions from him. For weeks I’ve been trying to fully articulate what his faces look like and then it dawned on me: Every Scherzer face is a reaction to an item on a dessert menu.

Earl Grey crepes with mascarpone and raspberry coulis.

Salted caramel brownie sundae.

Buttermilk bread pudding with hot toffee sauce.

Apple and rhubarb pie with house-made vanilla bean gelato.

Avocado sorbet with a fig crumble.

Cheese and fruit plate.

Mocha molten lava cake with espresso foam.

Nutella smeared on a playing card covered in dog hair.

Chocolate peanut butter pie with whipped cream.

Fermented quince paste with an anise emulsion.

New York-style cheesecake with kale chips and charcoal dust.