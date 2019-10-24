Simone Biles stole a sports night she wasn’t even competing in

Have you ever been so good at something that you accidentally created the night’s most re-watchable event? Unless Simone Biles is reading this (hi, queen), then no you have not. Because nobody entertains like the world’s best gymnast.

In Houston, where Biles was raised, she was asked to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series. She came out donning an orange Astros jersey, a pair of jeans and white converse shoes, and was expected to do the usual celebrity act of tossing a ball towards home plate, praying it lands close to the catcher, and waiting for a roar of applause. But Simone was out here to do some other shit.

I mean, watch:

I have no idea what any of the technical terms are for what Biles did there. She just pulled up to the pitchers mound and did some damn flips and twists from a standing position. She really woke up that morning and said, “What if I wore some jeans and freaking converses and did my wild-as-hell talent for fun.”

None of it makes sense. She was on grass and still generated the power to launch into the air and do that. She was in front of a crowd of 40,000, and wore street clothes to make her flip even harder.

And then ... she threw a solid pitch. This wasn’t a Carly Rae Jepsen or 50 Cent nightmare at all. (And neither of them did flips seconds before.)

Shouts to Jake Marisnick, the Astros player who caught Biles’ pitch and then gave out his autograph. After witnessing all that from just feet away, I, too, would want Simone Biles to have my autograph.

There were 11 NBA games, two NHL games and a World Series game last night, yet that clip of Biles flipping has more than four million views on Twitter. She stole a sports night she wasn’t even competing in.

Her legend keeps growing. And I never want it to stop.