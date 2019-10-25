Southampton just tied a record for defensive incompetence with ... themselves

Leicester City absolutely obliterated Southampton on Friday evening, turning a 12th minute red card to Saints defender Ryan Bertrand into an opportunity to show off. The Foxes’ 9-0 win matches the Premier League record for margin of victory, but the game featured perhaps an even more notable achievement — the rare double hat trick.

Ayoze Perez bagged his third goal at 6-0, and Vardy drew a penalty for his on the last attack of the game. After scoring from the spot, he celebrated like he’d scored a game-winner.

This was just the third time in Premier League history that two hat tricks were scored in the same game, and the second that two players on the same team pulled it off. The double-hatty was last seen in a December 2007 matchup between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic, in which Roque Santa Cruz and Marcus Bent both scored three times for their respective teams.

You probably won’t be too surprised to learn that Arsenal was the team that pulled off the same-team double hat trick, at the peak of Arsene Wenger’s powers in May of 2003. Gunners legend Robert Pires had one of the hat tricks, and the other was scored, bizarrely, by Jermaine Pennant. They would be the only three league goals he’d ever score for Arsenal.

Arsenal pulled off that feat against... Southampton. OOF.