This brazen ice cream thief committed his crime in front of the world

Hockey fans tuning it to watch the Hurricanes face the Senators on Monday night saw more than a game. They witnessed a crime.

A guy, presumably too engrossed in a video to keep an eye on his ice cream cone, turned back to find it missing. The thief, to his credit, had planned to return the cone to the man’s hand — but he turned back too quickly.

Now look, we weren’t born yesterday. There is at least an 85 percent chance this was staged by the team, and SB Nation.com resident Cone Truther Michael Katz had his doubts off the bat.

“My this was a setup detector is going off on this video, BUT that doesn’t mean it’s not still amazing. The kid is holding his ice cream way too low on the cone and high in the air, plus he’s already grinning sheepishly.”

Katz’s theory is given big-time credence by the team’s reaction to the theft.

Thanks for making us aware of this! We showed it on the video boards during the game! — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 12, 2019

Maybe they were just trying to find the ice cream thief on behalf of the fan who lost his cone, but I think it’s safe to assume these were probably employees or interns in on the whole thing. That said, I love a good heist movie and this was a well-done crime.

Ever since the advent of the paper cone holder we’ve been setting ourselves up as a society for ice cream theft to run rampant. Sure, they’re designed to provide a measure of drip protection — but they also hide the necessary, tactile friction requires to hold your cone, or in this case, realize when someone is swiping it from you while you’re watching a cat video or something.

Deep in my heart of hearts I’m hoping this is real and the Hurricanes putting it on the board will bring the ice cream thief to justice.