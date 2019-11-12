A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant paid tribute to Alex Trebek and moved him to tears

Alex Trebek couldn’t hold back his emotions on Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy! when a player used his final round to pay tribute to the long-time host.

Trebek: "What is 'We love you...' oh, that's very kind. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/z3qE8GxNam — Mark (@tole_cover) November 12, 2019

Dhruv Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex” during the final round of the show, and Trebek thanked him before fighting through tears to keep hosting. The moment, which came during the show’s “Tournament of Champions” had so much more behind it than you might initially expect. Steven Grade, a Jeopardy! contestant who took part in the challenge explained on Reddit why it meant so much more than a simple message.

“For a little extra context on Dhruv’s FJ response and Alex’s reaction, this episode was taped the day after Alex announced that he would be undergoing another round of chemo. Even without that, I have no doubt that Dhruv would have left that same message and I have no doubt that Alex would have reacted the same way. It was an emotionally charged few days for all of us for a whole host of reasons, and thinking about that moment still gets to me tear up.”

Trebek has been battling pancreatic cancer since announcing his diagnosis in March. While undergoing treatment Trebek has been tirelessly advocating for pancreatic cancer awareness, while continuing to host Jeopardy! but at this point the treatment is taking its toll. Trebek said he planned to keep hosting the show “as long as my skills do not diminish,” but said in early October that side effects from chemotherapy were making it increasingly difficult to work. The moment on Monday night wasn’t just one of simple well wishes, but a moment of reflection on a career that has shaped television for over 30 years.

Grade, the player who explained the moment on Reddit, is urging people to play along at home and donate money to pancreatic cancer research on Nov. 14 and 15. Details can be found here: