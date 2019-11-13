These gloriously horrible Mavs jerseys are so 90s it hurts

I’m all about some nostalgia, but it turns out that even I have a limit — and the Dallas Mavericks found it.

this is the worst professional jersey i've ever seen. doesn't matter the sport. pic.twitter.com/Jlv8JuenoC — trey (@TreyfromNY) November 13, 2019

Someone during this design process was like “You know, I want to create a new jersey — but I want it to look like a $10 airbrushed T-shirt you’d find on a boardwalk.” It’s the kind of bold Nick at Nite design precisely nobody asked for, but the Mavericks were there to give it to us anyway.

Seriously though, I don’t want to slam the Mavs too much for this. We should celebrate innovation and risk taking, also their apparent sponsorship deal with Good Burger. As my dedicated coworkers pointed out the font is almost identical to that of Wild & Crazy Kids.

Anyway, I hope people who enjoy this jersey get themselves one. In a way I hope this becomes so wildly popular that every team embraces the Poochie lifestyle.