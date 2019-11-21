Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley is why we all need to watch more volleyball

It’s one thing for an athlete to have an impressive highlight: a dunk, a home run, a touchdown — those are easy to understand.
But some athletes only need a single photo to show just how remarkable they are.
31 KILLS pic.twitter.com/BcI8yUlaID— Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) November 21, 2019
No. 3 Baylor beat No. 1 Texas for the first time in almost two decades last night in a thrilling five-game match — but somehow that was only a little crazier than the above photo. Yossiana Pressley had 31 kills, a season high that she somehow made look easy and spectacular at once.
That's already 1️⃣3️⃣ kills for Pressley!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/h3AOF3jrb5— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 21, 2019
It’s something she just does, apparently.