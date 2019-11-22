Is the Tesla Cybertruck sports?

South African entrepreneur and Hank-Scorpio-without-the-charisma impersonator Elon Musk has set the internet aflame once again. Tesla’s newest car model is the ‘Cybertruck’, so-called because it is a pickup truck that someone designed on their Nintendo 64:

Is this contraption sports? Saving the world by building a greener future is undeniably a good thing but only perhaps sports; being bold enough to release whatever the hell design you cook up knowing full well that it’ll get shredded is likewise good but missing a certain sportsiness. If it was a sports car, we might be getting somewhere, but, no, Cybertruck is, (at least hypothetically) a truck.

Might our sport evaluation scheme help here?

Aesthetics: Wib wob?

Difficulty: N/A

Competitiveness: N/A

Overall: Incomplete

No, it does not help. But ... what if we throw rocks at it in order to demonstrate its unbreakable glass windows?

what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/uIn5NLbOMw — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) November 22, 2019

Now we’re getting closer. Throwing rocks at cars is enough of a sport that Astros clubhouse attendants watching this video started searching for trash can lids to bang against the wall. But we’re still not quite there yet.

But I know the answer. Dunks. Dunks will make this a sport. Take it away, Internet:

Can't wait to see what it looks like when they port it from GTA: San Andreas to GTA5 and the rest of the pixels load.#Cybertruck #CYBRTRK #teslatruck pic.twitter.com/PPlW1euAGO — Jason Shallcross (@Shallcross14) November 22, 2019

If you whisper “taxation is theft” into the steering wheel it will poop out an idiot’s idea of an ATV pic.twitter.com/t6HsVXA9ZP — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) November 22, 2019

not for nothing but the smashed windows actually complete the whole "driving my luxury armored command unit through the violent slums to elysium transfer station for my offworld vacation" look in a really pleasing way pic.twitter.com/rmLbCN7F5L — Max Read (@max_read) November 22, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was the cybertruck pic.twitter.com/p7l4wCOdkm — Flexington Ave Local (@Dr_TacoMD) November 22, 2019

The Tesla CyberTruck looks dope. Congrats to @elonmusk for getting it to appear in The Mandalorian, very sneaky product marketing! pic.twitter.com/U92AD2kw4C — Riccardo Spagni (@fluffypony) November 22, 2019

Feel free to make this even more sports by adding dunks of your own!