It was always fascinating to see what Rob Gronkowski would decide to do after football. He posted some of the best statistics a tight end has ever had in nine seasons with the Patriots before retiring earlier in 2019. He was perhaps even more famous for his commitment toward being the NFL’s biggest bro.

Where does a player go from there? Gronk’s still just 30 and one of the most recognizable NFL players of the last decade.

Apparently the next step in Gronk’s life is wearing a turtleneck and a blazer to analyze football for Fox:

A turtleneck is always a bold choice. It’s an objectively hilarious one for a 6’6, 268-pound man who loves the number 69 and gave us a quote as profound as “Yo soy fiesta.”

Is it a funnier look than Baker Mayfield’s disheveled and mustachioed press conference earlier in November? I’ll let you to decide. Just like when we asked Twitter what it looks like Mayfield does for a living, the world had plenty of thoughts about Gronk’s possible employer.

Here are 12 careers that look perfect for the newly turtlenecked Gronk:

A greeter for The Addams Family The lost member of The Righteous Gemstones family Owner of a CrossFit-themed funeral home A figure skater who’s currently suspended for a PED violation An awful Steve Jobs impersonator A respectable Tom Brady impersonator A Scooby Doo villain who would’ve gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids A security guard in Ocean’s 11 who’s dead in about three seconds Owner of a 1-800 hotline for psychic readings Salesman of new age healing crystals Dr. Evil’s right-hand man Cocaine kingpin

Rumors of a return to the Patriots have followed Gronk since, well, basically the day he announced his retirement. That hasn’t come to fruition and doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon. The good news is he has a lot of potential career paths to consider if he never chooses to catch passes again in the NFL.