Cam Newton may be watching the rest of the 2019 NFL season from his place on the Carolina Panthers’ injured reserve, but that hasn’t dampened his Thanksgiving spirits.

The quarterback, who has been with the Panthers since being drafted by the team in 2011, is set to host his eight-annual “Thanksgiving Jam” on Monday. The event, which the Charlotte Observer reports will serve a full Thanksgiving meal to 1,300 underprivileged children.

In an age where professional athletes are chastised for standing against pretty much any issue (the ol’ “stick to sports” whine), it’s nice to see Newton still doing such a service for the less-fortunate youth of Charlotte. He could simply donate money and have another organization do all the work, but instead chooses to use his own foundation, his own time, and ask for help from his own family to make sure these kids know what it’s like to have a full-blown Thanksgiving meal.

Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years! Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners @Chase and @HarrisTeeter. #TBT #CamNewtonFoundation pic.twitter.com/YFZsf31kDk — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) November 21, 2019

Newton will once again be joined by members of his family as well as approximately 80 volunteers to serve food to the children this year. If that generosity weren’t enough, Netwon is doing even more for the families of the children. According to the Observer, “all guests get a second full Thanksgiving meal to make at home”.

Additionally, the kids will be treated to some games, a live DJ, and will have face-painting and balloons to bring home after the event.

Another celebrity appearance at the event will be Sir Purr, the Panthers’ mascot.

During a time when every American should be sitting back and thinking of the things they are thankful for, the NFL should be thankful for Newton and players like him who are willing to put the needs of others before their own.

It isn’t like Newton has had an amazing year, either. The quarterback, who was the 2015 NFL MVP, was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers on Nov. 5 due to a foot injury. He has not played since Carolina lost to Tampa Bay in their Week 2 matchup. The team was 0-2 with him behind center.

According to an article by ESPN’s David Newton, the Panthers quarterback will not need surgery following a visit to a foot specialist in Green Bay. There remains no timetable for an expected return.