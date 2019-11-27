This pig wouldn’t stop harassing a reporter, and I think I know why

A Greek reporter trying to conduct a news report kept getting interrupted by a problem of the porcine persuasion.

TV reporter pursued relentlessly by a pig during live broadcast pic.twitter.com/UYf6Q5MZ8F — The Independent (@Independent) November 27, 2019

If you think a gentle pat on the head would have sent this piggie on the way, I’m here to tell you that I don’t think so. Look at the drive and dedication of this animal to keep sniffing at the reporters legs and bully him around this dirt road.

Something is going on that pushed this pig to harass a reporter, and I think I know why ... truffles.

In case you weren’t aware, truffle hogs are used to forage for the pricey fungi, as their astounding sense of smell can allow them to detect truffles as far and three feet underground. It’s my belief that this reporter was tricked into going into a hog-infested area, with truffles in his pockets — possibly placed by a coworker looking to play a prank.

At this point the truffle hog is just trying to do its job and dig up the truffles, but they’re inside the reporter’s pockets, which in turn leads to the harassment. It’s a good pig, so naturally it can’t simply be shooed away when it’s trying to do its job. No, this hog had its eyes on the prize, and honestly we should celebrate the pig for working so diligently so we can eat delicious truffles.

Either that or the pig is just an ass.