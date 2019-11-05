The top 10 sports animals of all time

Monday Night Football was fine, the Cowboys beat the Giants — which is the most necessary info you need. More important than the game, however, was the emergence of FOOTBALL CAT!

THE CAT IS ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/goLoWU9oV7 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 5, 2019

Sports animals are the best animals. They combine the two things we love most in this world. If I had it my way, every NFL game would include the random release of a cat with special rules: Pick up the cat and score a touchdown on the same play and you get a 4x-point multiplier. It’s the ultimate way to inject more excitement into the sport.

The field-invading black cat got me thinking about other amazing sports animals over the years, and now it’s time to rank them.

The best sports animals in history, ranked.

No. 1: Hero Dog

Police have arrested a man wanted for assaulting a police officer after he carjacked a woman and hit at least one other vehicle during a pursuit. https://t.co/FFqetv7z6M pic.twitter.com/VQwx095Lpv — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 27, 2018

The MVP in the sports animal category will now and forever be hero dog, the police dog who spear tackled a criminal leading to an arrest. The form, the speed — everything is perfect.

No. 2: Goalkeeper Dog

Ataja mejor que arqueros profesionales jajaja ! #BuenMartes pic.twitter.com/pxDX7s4MJl — Pasión Fútbol (@PasionFutbol860) December 4, 2018

The dog that not only invaded the pitch, but saved a team. I like to imagine that Goalkeeper Dog knew exactly what he was doing. It’s the only way to justify a save this perfect.

No. 3: Boxing Cat

I feel like this is bullying, but also I have to applaud literally having the eye of the tiger. Boxing cat is a jerk, but I have to respect the game.

No. 4: Dribblepup

San Lorenzo encontró el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrófono de @PasoAPaso pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

So many sports dogs are big dogs. This little pup is the greatest. Even when lousy humans tried to stop its fun, the pupper just kept on trying to play the game it loved.

No. 5: Marathon Sheep

A solemn reminder of how much worse at sports humans are than animals. I love this clip because you knew these humans were exhausted, and then to see a herd of sheep blow past you like it’s nothing would have been so very, very demoralizing.

No. 6: High Jump Pup

"Chill my dog can't get out of the gate" pic.twitter.com/EPIwV3Yy8B — woods (@AnthneyWoods) January 21, 2017

What a vertical leap. No prison can contain this pup.

No. 7: Heisman Cat

Just because Heisman Cat is purrfect.

No. 8: Golf Bear

This baby bear might be on the links, but it really just wants to dance.

No. 9: Klay Thompson’s Pooping Dog

Klay Thompson's dog Rocco pooped on the field at Dodgers Stadium.



Hope you brought extra bags @KlayThompson. pic.twitter.com/QYs0NmXpMo — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) September 23, 2016

Thompson’s dog pooped in Dodgers Stadium. You might think that’s the action of a bad dog, but I think this is regional loyalty. You didn’t see Rocco dropping a deuce on Giants stadium — no, he waited to make a statement.

No. 10: Keeperoo.

A brief summary of why the second half was delayed today at Deakin, between @BLUE_DEVILSFC & @CanberraFC1 .

@BarTVsports pic.twitter.com/86mypdYf3B — CapitalFootball (@CapitalFootball) June 24, 2018

Similar to the dog keeper, but I don’t think this kangaroo knew what was happening.

Where does the field-invading cat land?

After much thought and deliberation I believe that the Monday Night Football cat ultimately lands in the No. 8 spot. It was definitely a good sports moment, but nothing inherently sporting.

Sorry, Keeperoo, you’re off the list.