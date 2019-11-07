Look at this very good rugby whale

SA coaches getting hired all over the place. pic.twitter.com/Y6KP18DVFz — Zelím Nel (@Zels77) November 7, 2019

Wales were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup semifinals by South Africa, but this whale refused to hold a grudge, engaging in a lovely game of catch with a group of South Africans in the Arctic.

It’s remarkable how eager to play animals can be, when given the opportunity. It’s also remarkable how these games can cut through communication barriers: there’s a physical language here that both whale and people understand instinctively, with no need for translation.

Granted, the beluga clearly doesn’t get the subtleties of rugby — there are at least a couple of knock-ons in the video — but that doesn’t stop the notion of two totally different kinds of critter enjoying each other’s company by goofing around being extremely cool.

(I am sorry for the lede, but probably not sorry enough.)

[More sports news: Every animal face-off in the BBC’s new nature documentary, rated]