Kawhi Leonard returned to the Toronto with nothing but love from Raptors fans

You knew that when Kawhi Leonard visited the Toronto Raptors, it would be special.

But I don’t think anyone thought they would have a step-by-step recreation of Leonard’s iconic game-winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during his ring ceremony. It was a recreation of not only the steps, but of whole environment including the shot that sums up the Raptors’ championship season.

The Raptors' tribute video to Kawhi included "The Shot Heard Around the World" pic.twitter.com/LiVMrC16Dr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2019

How cool is that? On top of all that, Leonard, now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, finally got the 2019 championship ring from none other than Kyle Lowry while the fans chanted ‘MVP’ at their former superstar.

Kawhi Leonard receives his 2019 Championship Ring from Kyle Lowry! pic.twitter.com/pOuGGrjc8f — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2019

Here’s what Leonard’s hefty new hardware looks like:

Here’s a look at the insane championship ring Kawhi Leonard will receive tonight before facing the Raptors (this is Raptors PR guy Roven Yau’s ring) pic.twitter.com/ajd1pDtOrZ — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 11, 2019

Leonard suspected he would receive a mixed reaction — meaning he thought there would actually be folks booing him in his return — but it seemed like all love between him and the city of Toronto.