Kawhi Leonard returned to the Toronto with nothing but love from Raptors fans

Toronto still loves their former superstar.

By Hector Diaz
LA Clippers v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

You knew that when Kawhi Leonard visited the Toronto Raptors, it would be special.

But I don’t think anyone thought they would have a step-by-step recreation of Leonard’s iconic game-winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during his ring ceremony. It was a recreation of not only the steps, but of whole environment including the shot that sums up the Raptors’ championship season.

How cool is that? On top of all that, Leonard, now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, finally got the 2019 championship ring from none other than Kyle Lowry while the fans chanted ‘MVP’ at their former superstar.

Here’s what Leonard’s hefty new hardware looks like:

Leonard suspected he would receive a mixed reaction — meaning he thought there would actually be folks booing him in his return — but it seemed like all love between him and the city of Toronto.

