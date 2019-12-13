A holiday song fantasy draft, because we are a sports website

Every year, typically the day after Thanksgiving (but for some, weeks beforehand), a switch is flipped. On radio stations and in barren mall corridors across America, the sounds of inoffensive pop music are replaced by sleigh bells, snowy nights and, at least once every 45 minutes, Mariah goddamn Carey.

Without 24-hour Christmas music stations, we’d have to rely on calendars and weather to understand the biggest Christian holiday of the year was soon upon us. We’d have no idea the inherent dangers of mixing the elderly and caribou. And what would the birth of Jesus mean to the world if it wasn’t heralded Eartha Kitt seducing a chubby, immortal demigod for the one thing she really did need.

(It was the deed ... to a platinum mine.)

Indeed, holiday music eases us into the frozen hellscape of winter with a cheery smile before dropping us off in January and never looking back. And in honor of the season, we rounded up five staff members and forced them to build the perfect three-song lineup, fantasy draft-style. We drew picks at random and then went three rounds in a snaking order to crown a winner.

Here are those picks. The explanations for those picks are written by the drafters unless otherwise labeled.

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey (David Fucillo)

Why get cute? There are plenty of great Christmas songs, but Mariah Carey’s most well known Christmas song is a true classic. In spite of the candy corn criticism, I do know how to draft.

2. Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande (Matt Ellentuck)

Find me a more re-playable Christmas song for the youths. I dare you.

3. Last Christmas - Wham! (Morgan Moriarty)

This song is an absolute banger, and the original Wham! version will always be head and shoulders above the several covers of it. The way George Michael says ‘Merry Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it, with a note saying I love you, I meant it’ is quite possibly the greatest songwriting of all time for a Christmas heartbreak anthem. No hesitation taking this as my No. 1 overall pick.

4. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC (Whitney Medworth)

My literal first three picks were taken so I reached into the Christmas pop music legends archive and pulled out this gem. That entire NSYNC Christmas album is pop gold and this is the best song on there.

5. I Wish It Was Christmas Today - Horatio Sanz, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Kattan, and Tracy Morgan (Christian D’Andrea)

The one good thing Jimmy Fallon has done with his life. At roughly two minutes long, it’s the perfect length for a Christmas song, too.

6. Christmas in Hollis - Run DMC (D’Andrea)

Run DMC runs into Santa, finds his wallet, and returns it without a single mention of shoes. Meanwhile, the beat remains in your head until January.

7. Mistletoe - Justin Bieber (Medworth)

Look, I’m not even a Justin Bieber fan but this song is legitimately so good and I’m not afraid to say it.

8. What Christmas Means to Me - Stevie Wonder (Moriarty)

I realize this is a surprising second-round pick, but this is probably my favorite Christmas song of all time behind All I Want For Christmas Is You. Any Stevie Wonder song is catchy, and the soulful, groovy, yet still Christmasy beat this song has is perfect. Hate on this pick all you want.

9. Little Drummer Boy - Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes, somehow (Ellentuck)

Bieber and Busta Rhymes. What more do you really want here? When it slaps, it slaps.

10. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (specifically the Home Alone version) - Brenda Lee (Fooch)

When I hear this song I automatically think of Kevin McCallister faking out the Wet Bandits. It’s got a nice little beat and is just a fun song.

They had a very different standard for “rockin” back in 1958. This was written and recorded back when Chuck Berry was considered too edgy for TV.

/googles “Chuck Berry”

Oh, right. — Christian

11. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - DMX (Fooch)

Rudolph is a classic Christmas carol. Something about DMX and his growl singing it is just a great alternative hook on Christmas.

12. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch - Thurl Ravenscroft (Ellentuck)

OK, I picked this one because of the tweet.

my take is that "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" is the wildest diss track ever recorded



can you even imagine someone saying this about you pic.twitter.com/V4UcWhmU2a — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) December 5, 2016

Take notes, Nick Cannon.

13. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town - Bruce Springsteen (Moriarty)

Springsteen’s version of this song is obviously the GOAT. From the incredible saxophone solo in this, to the dude in the background literally ho-hoing like literal Santa Claus, Springsteen brings down the house with it.

14. Where are you Christmas? (From The Grinch) - Faith Hill (Medworth)

My sleeper pick! A legendary ballad from The Grinch with one of those key changes that gives you goosebumps. Faith Hill absolutely goes off in this one.

Little (maybe?) known fact: Mariah Carey originally wrote and recorded this song, but a legal dispute required it be re-recorded by someone else. Enter, Hill. — Fooch

15. Merry Christmas from the Family - Robert Earl Keen (D’Andrea)

Keene’s Christmas message: everything’s a little bit shitty but there’s nothing so broken about your family that booze can’t fix it.

Amen.

So who won 2019’s SB Nation Christmas song draft? Vote below so we can viciously mock the loser so hard they never listen to “Jingle Bells” again.

Listen along on Spotify!