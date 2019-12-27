The final week of the season is here, and I can’t believe how fast it’s gone. Thank you for reading and enjoying my work. Don’t worry, it will continue through the playoffs and the offseason.

Be sure to hit me up on Twitter or Instagram if you have a question for next week’s mailbag, the first of 2020.

Is “tanking” for a pick a reality or a media-driven talking point? — @popeINheaven

Tanking is a reality for the front office (the roster builders) of an NFL franchise and the media. It’s not for the coaches and players, who bring it every Sunday. The best part of our job is winning. Winning makes the entire building happy, and it’s what we attempt to achieve all week. So that’s why you never see coaches or players actively tanking in games.

Just look at last weekend.

The Giants and Washington both needed to lose for Chase Young. Both teams played uber-hard in this game. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley had career days, and the Giants won in overtime. Washington scored with almost no time on the clock to make the score 35-34. The team could have called a pass play on a two-point conversion and told Case Keenum to throw the ball out of the end zone, ensuring a loss. Nope. Washington kicked the PAT and it went to OT.

The Bengals, fighting for the No. 1 pick in the draft, were down to the Dolphins 35-12 in the fourth quarter. Just lose, Bengals, and get your pick. But nope, they kept playing hard and eventually lost in overtime to the Dolphins.

And the Dolphins, who were supposed to be tanking, will end up with the player they wanted anyway.

What do you think the Patriots’ punishment should be for taping the Bengals’ sideline, even if found to be an honest mistake, due to their history of coloring outside the lines? — @BucktheFroncos

I’ve been one of the most vocal media members “defending” the Patriots in SpyGate 2. The “why” never made sense to me at all. Why would the Patriots do this? There’s almost zero upside in breaking the rules again for what little they’d gather taping the sideline. And guess what, the NFL is having issues making the connection between the front office and the videographer.

The Patriots won’t have much of a punishment. I’d imagine just a fine and maybe the loss of a lower-round draft pick

Since this is Eli Manning’s final game in a Giants uniform, and quite possibly his last game ever, do you have a favorite Eli story? — @metfan722

I’m glad Eli is getting his due this week as his career winds down. This awesome article by Ian O’Connor sums up Manning well.

I liked and enjoyed playing with Eli, but I didn’t have the connection that others had with him because I was hurt all the time. I only played 13 of a possible 32 games with the Giants. It’s difficult to form a bond with someone when you are never on the field with them. I ate breakfast most mornings with Eli, alongside Weston Richburg, and those were always enjoyable.

However, I didn’t have a locker near Eli, and I think he stopped doing the pranks as often because we were just a new offensive line/a younger team. Still, I admire Eli, and I’m glad he’s finishing his career on a high note.