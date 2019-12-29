Jameis Winston finished 2019 with the eighth-most passing yards an NFL quarterback has ever had in a season. Only Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Ben Roethlisberger have ever thrown for more than Winston’s 5,109 yards.

He ALSO threw 30 interceptions, something no player has done in more than three decades. Winston became the first player ever to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 picks in a season.

It was an incredible year of reckless gun slinging and it ended in absolutely poetic fashion. His last throw was a game-ending pick-six in an overtime loss to the Falcons.

[chef’s kiss] It’s beautiful.

The throw also landed Winston another spot in the record books. He became the first quarterback to throw seven pick-sixes in a season. That’s pretty bad!

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians on Jameis Winston throwing a pick six to end the game and the season with a loss in OT. “It smells as bad as it could possible smell and it’ll smell that way for a long time.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 29, 2019

Winston is due to become a free agent in the offseason. It’d make sense if the Buccaneers decided to hunt for a quarterback more capable of avoiding turnovers. It’s also possible the team decides to keep him around. After all, the Buccaneers had a top-five offense and Winston put up some pretty gaudy numbers.

#Bucs QB Jameis Winston after the game: "When you look at my numbers, I'm balling. I just gotta stop giving it to the other team... I gotta get better." — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 29, 2019

Ultimately, the Week 17 finale didn’t matter much. Both the Falcons and Buccaneers were already eliminated from the postseason. The most significant outcome was Winston landing in the interception record books.

If that play really does end up being the last of the Winston era in Tampa Bay, you couldn’t have written a more perfect conclusion.