Kevin Harlan calling the Patriots loss during the Chiefs game is chaotic and beautiful

The unthinkable happened in Week 17 during the final Dolphins-Patriots matchup of the year. The Dolphins beat the Patriots in New England 27-24 to take away the Patriots first-round bye in the playoffs. A go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds remaining, caused pure pandemonium in the NFL, as the Chiefs won at the same time New England lost. Thankfully, Kevin Harlan was there to capture better than anyone could.

Please enjoy one minute and 34 seconds of Harlan covering two games at the same dang time. But also be sure to enjoy the crowd reaction and player reaction. Sometimes sports can be good.

Kevin Harlan called two games at the same time. This man is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/HfvDWVhqR3 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 29, 2019

He’s literally switching back and forth between games so seamlessly that it was confusing and beautiful all at the same time.

“I’m getting confused, what game are you calling?” - Rich Gannon

“I’M CALLING BOTH GAMES!” - Kevin Harlan

“CBS is going to have to send you two checks.“ - Rich Gannon

“I think I’m breaking every FCC rule in the book.” - Kevin Harlan

For everything you need to know about how the playoffs are shaping up after a wild Week 17, click here. And Kevin Harlan forever.