Rays pitcher Blake Snell was playing video games on a Twitch stream when he learned his team was finalizing a deal to send Tommy Pham — their best offensive player — to the Padres.

Here is his reaction in real time, which we get to see because we live in the future and this is how this stuff works now, I guess. It’s really amazing.

looks like Blake Snell got word of the trade pic.twitter.com/XLzSepKEpN — DRaysBay (@draysbay) December 6, 2019

“We gave Pham up for Renfroe and a damn slapdick prospect?”

Here is baseball analysis of this trade from DRays Bay and Gaslamp Ball if you’re into that.

In recent years it has become common for players to find out about these types of roster transactions on social media. In fact, as far back as 2014 we can see the White Sox tagging their employees in tweets about getting rid of them.

As everything changes more and faster we‘ll get even more and more surreal moments, like this one over the summer where a fan broke the news to Reds outfielder Jessie Winker that Cincinnati had traded his teammate Yasiel Puig DURING A GAME. Wild!

Jesse Winker found out about the Puig Trade mid game from a fan

pic.twitter.com/E0lnC1T5BT — Shit Bsb Players Say (@ShitBsbPlyrsSay) July 31, 2019

What do you think would be the funniest way for a player to find out about a trade? I think it’s probably from their smart refrigerator, but I’m willing to hear other ideas in the comment section of this blog post below.