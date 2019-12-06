19 of the most absurd sports photos of the decade

The New Year and 2020 are right around the corner, which means it’s time for everyone to reflect on the past decade. Social media started in the 2000s, but 2010s social media brought us GIFs, memes and the ability to share and track big sports moments like never before. So we asked people: What’s your favorite sports photo of the decade? Here’s what folks had to say:

Eli Manning’s elite body

This incredible Rickie Fowler moment at the Ryder Cup

The time-honored tradition of Bills fans throwing inappropriate objects onto the field

Whatever you call this

That time a Boston police officer celebrated a Red Sox home run

That time Rougened Odor punched Jose Bautista in the face

Michael Phelps’ reaction at the Olympics

That time Mr. Met flipped everyone off

That time Earl Thomas flipped off the Seahawks’ sideline as he got carted off the field

Nick Young’s confidence

Usain Bolt smirking as he passes all his competition easily

Odell Beckham Jr.’s insane one-handed catch

And of course, the iconic LeBron James and Dwyane Wade photo

Are we missing any moments? Share your favorite sports photo of the decade in the comments below!