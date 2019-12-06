19 of the most absurd sports photos of the decade

The New Year and 2020 are right around the corner, which means it’s time for everyone to reflect on the past decade. Social media started in the 2000s, but 2010s social media brought us GIFs, memes and the ability to share and track big sports moments like never before. So we asked people: What’s your favorite sports photo of the decade? Here’s what folks had to say:
Draymond Green’s reaction to Fergie singing the national anthem at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
Kyle Lowry holding up his self-portrait
Eli Manning’s elite body
Tennessee’s Rashaan Gaulden giving Alabama fans the double birds
Virginia Tech coach celebrating a 0-0 regulation score against Wake Forest
This incredible Rickie Fowler moment at the Ryder Cup
The time-honored tradition of Bills fans throwing inappropriate objects onto the field
Whatever you call this
That time a Boston police officer celebrated a Red Sox home run
LeBron James reacting to J.R. Smith’s mistake in the NBA Finals
That time Rougened Odor punched Jose Bautista in the face
Michael Phelps’ reaction at the Olympics
That time Mr. Met flipped everyone off
That time Earl Thomas flipped off the Seahawks’ sideline as he got carted off the field
That bizarre LSU vs. Texas A&M postgame fight
Just for the sheer volume of craziness going on in the background pic.twitter.com/2XvMr1QPB7— ☈ ob White (@Robert_White14) December 6, 2019
Nick Young’s confidence
Usain Bolt smirking as he passes all his competition easily
Odell Beckham Jr.’s insane one-handed catch
by Julio Cortez/AP pic.twitter.com/GvaMrb0GVt— Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) December 6, 2019
And of course, the iconic LeBron James and Dwyane Wade photo
9 years ago today we got this photo.— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 6, 2019
Thank you to @morryg forever for capturing it. pic.twitter.com/bSdFp9Lr1i
Are we missing any moments? Share your favorite sports photo of the decade in the comments below!
