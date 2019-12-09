The Patriots had a Spygate 2.0 that lasted 30 minutes total

For roughly five minutes Monday, it looked like the Patriots were in trouble for filming an opponent they were slated to face in the regular season. Again.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters a Patriots employee had been spotted in the Cleveland press box along with video equipment during Cincinnati’s 27-19 Week 14 loss to the Browns. That information was quickly relayed to the league, raising questions about whether or not Bill Belichick was skirting NFL rules in order to find an extra, possibly-forbidden edge over an upcoming foe.

Watching Bengals HC Zac Taylor’s press conference. A reporter just asked if he could confirm if a Patriots employee was videotaping their play calls at the last game? Coach said “No comment and they are aware”

Um.... — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

It turns out, there’s a pretty good explanation for all this beyond your uncle’s “Cheatriots at it again” Facebook post. Cincinnati’s concern comes from the fact a man in Patriots-branded gear was in the press box with a film crew whose camera may or may not have been pointed toward the Bengals’ sideline. The team and the NFL had no knowledge of this — but the Browns reportedly did.

The employee in question was one of New England’s advance scouts. The filming taking place was part of a webseries called Do Your Job, which aside from sounding like Belichick’s autobiography, is a program that profiles the behind-the-scenes staffers who make the Patriots’ machine work. An upcoming episode called for an in-depth look on the team’s scouting efforts. The Browns, according to sources, gave their blessing and credentialed a film crew to follow the yet-unnamed scout into the press box.

Patriots’ advance scout was not filming but being filmed, per a league source. He was being filmed for a feature the team produced called, "Do Your Job." The video crew was credentialed by the Browns to shoot video in the press box and their PR person was aware, per the source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019

If this explanation holds true, the conflict between the Pats and Bengals appears to be a communication issue rather than any kind of espionage between a 10-3 team looking for an extra edge against a 1-12 opponent. New England failed to update Cincinnati and the league with its plan to film a scout as he watched the Bengals from the press box Sunday. Bengals brass — knowing all about New England’s past and the unremitting gamesmanship of Belichick — played it safe, confiscated the video, and asked the league to weigh in.

The NFL has yet to issue an official statement about this budding non-controversy, but is investigating the matter. The Bengals have the original video of the material filmed by New England’s media team, while the league has been forwarded a copy. If reports are to be believed and the footage turns out to be three hours of a mid-level assistant furrowing his brow and trying to figure out what the hell Cincinnati is doing rather than an expose of the Bengals’ sideline signals, the Patriots are unlikely to face discipline.

And if it’s the latter and Belichick was indeed looking for an edge against a Bengals team careening toward the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it’ll somehow be the most hilarious Patriots scandal yet.