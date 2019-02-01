5 winners and 4 losers from the Kristaps Porzingis trade to Dallas

Let’s get right to it: Kristaps Porzingis hinted to the Knicks he’d rather play elsewhere, so they pushed the big red button and traded him to Dallas, The complete deal: Knicks receive Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, and enough cap space to sign two max free agents this summer. The Mavericks receive Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Trey Burke.

The deal wasn’t one many expected, and the few who expected it didn’t see it coming so fast.

But there are winners and losers from this shell shocker of a trade. Let’s explore all of them.

Winner — Scott Perry’s New York Knicks

Here’s a list of things Perry did not do:

Draft Porzingis.

Draft Frank Ntilikina.

Sign Tim Hardaway Jr. for 4 years, $70 million

Sign Courtney Lee to 4 years, $48 million

Drag Carmelo Anthony through the dirt

Waste years of basketball by hiring the wrong head coaches

Get left at the altar of an exit meeting by Porzingis

Perpetuate a losing culture

With this trade, Perry pressed the big red “RESET” button on problems he did not cause. It was a swift and potentially uncomfortable decision, but now, he and Steve Mills get to build the team they want.

After all, the Knicks shed $30 million in guaranteed contracts for the 2019-20 season by dealing Lee and Hardaway Jr. for the expiring contracts of Matthews and Jordan. They’ll have $74 million to sign free agents in a class that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins, and Tobias Harris.

The Knicks also traded for Dennis Smith Jr., the player they should have taken over Frank Ntilikina (Yes, they should have snagged Donovan Mitchell, fine.)

There should be mixed emotions over losing a player as talented as Porzingis, but New York has put itself in position to succeed in ways that far exceeded the Porzingis era. They won this trade, though it really won’t become clear until they put pen to paper in free agency.

Loser — Every other team in the summer of 2019

Yes, the Knicks are technically “losers” in that they have the worst record in the entire NBA. The product they put on the floor stinks to the heavens. You can think nobody wants to come to New York, especially given Porzingis’ discord.

But these three things will always be true:

New York City will always be New York City.

Madison Square Garden will always be Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will always have both of those things.

There’s nothing like winning in New York. If you do so, you’re a legend forever.

For that reason, any teams that even thought about having max cap space this summer should hold their breath, The Knicks can steal two max free agents.

That could be Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Durant and Kemba Walker, Irving, and Kawhi Leonard, Leonard and Jimmy Butler. It could also be Walker and Tobias Harris, or two second-tier stars.

The Knicks are in the driver’s seat in free agency now, especially if there are players who want to play together.

Winner — Courtney Lee

Lee’s just a likable guy. He told me this season was a character test: he was a veteran contributor on a team trying to lose, thus he wasn’t playing. Finally he’s out, headed to a team that can almost certainly use his skill set.

They freed Courtney Lee.

Loser — Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway was kind of the man in New York. Now, he’ll be a secondary option behind Luka Doncic, and even lower on the totem poll when Porzingis returns. Hope he can be efficient with the shots he gets in Dallas, because there won’t be as many of them.

Winner — Dallas Mavericks, and Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic plus Kristaps Porzingis is only a team you think to put together in a video game. Now they’ll be on the same court for the foreseeable future.

Loser —The Rookie Scale Max Extension — maybe

Porzingis is making noise about signing the qualifying offer when he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. That would mean he’ll be a Maverick for one season beyond this one, then become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020.

That very well could change, but Porzingis would be the first player to turn that rookie max down if he indeed does it.

Winner — Kristaps Porzingis

Most players just want control of their future. That’s what Porzingis gets now that he’s gotten the heck out of New York.

You can’t blame him: He saw what New York did to Melo and he saw how much of a dumpster fire the team has been since then. Porzingis was supposed to trust this franchise with his growth and progress? I think not.

To be fair, Dallas is a great landing spot. He’ll play with and learn from Dirk Nowitzki, in an offense that has maximized players of lesser offensive talent. He’s playing with a rookie that’s lightyears beyond his age, and he’s playing for a franchise that wants to win and win soon.

My bet’s on Porzingis actually staying and signing long-term in Dallas. He and Doncic are a two-man tandem that could win big -- especially if Dallas adds a third star to the mix;

Loser — Enes Kanter

Still not gonna get much playing time, bud.

Winner — Kyrie Irving

Irving could end up staying in Boston. Or, he could end up leaving to play somewhere else. Kyrie Irving may not even know what Kyrie Irving wants. Here’s a hint: most guys don’t know until it’s decision time!

The Knicks have two max free agent slots and could very well sign Irving and Jimmy Butler, or Irving and Durant, or Irving and Leonard. They can sign Irving and whoever the hell else he wants to play on his team.

The Celtics, once thought to be his only future destination, must now sweat knowing the Knicks are lurking in the cut. Irving is in the driver’s seat now thanks to New York’s trade.