The drama is lacking a bit in this year’s NFL Honors ceremony. We know Patrick Mahomes will take home the MVP and Aaron Donald will take home the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, there is some intrigue regarding the Offensive Rookie of the Year award — and now even more that the two frontrunners put a wager on it.

The award will likely come down to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who decided to attach some stakes to it.

Barkley told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot that there is a chain riding on the outcome of award:

“It’s for a chain,’’ he said. “The loser’s got to get someone else a chain. We get to pick the chain and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone’s talking about who’s going to win, and at the end of the day we’d love to see each other win, but we’d also love to see ourselves win too, but we made a little bet with it just to show how friendly we are that it’s bigger than just the award.’’

Barkley and Mayfield both had tremendously productive rookie seasons. Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding in 721 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. Mayfield flourished in the second half of the season after Hue Jackson was fired and Freddie Kitchens took over the playcalling duties. Mayfield completed 68.4 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 106.2 in the final eight games of the season.

Barkley already bested Mayfield in one Rookie of the Year award. Barkley won the 2018 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award, which is voted on by fans.

The official NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is the big one, though, especially now that there’s a chain at risk. We’ll update on Saturday night, once we know who can take home bragging rights — and some new jewelry.