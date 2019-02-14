While the front row spots for the Daytona 500 are already set — Hendrick Motorsport teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman, the reigning pole-sitter, have the honors — positions three through 40 will be determined through the Gander RV Duels on Thursday.

The first of those two duels will begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the second will begin at approximately 9 p.m., with both set to air on FOX Sports 1 (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV).

Thursday’s starting lineups were determined by the finishing order of Sunday’s qualifying sessions. Those cars that qualified in odd-numbered positions will compete in the first Duel, while even-numbered qualifiers will compete in the second. The inside row is set by the first Duel, and the outside is set by the second. In other words, the winner of Duel 1 starts third, while the winner of Duel 2 starts fourth.

The Duels are a 60-lap, 150-mile race around the same track where the big race takes place on Sunday, Daytona International Speedway. Both Byron and Bowman will be taking part in the Duels despite already having their spots set for the Daytona 500.

Byron, 21, secured the pole position with a time of 46.319 and a speed of 194.305 mph. Neither of the top two drivers finished in the top three of the two practice sessions.

Below is all you need to know to watch the sessions on Thursday.

Time, TV, and streaming info