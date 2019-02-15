Editor’s Note: This is now updated to include the three 50 dunks from the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest.

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is usually the best part of All-Star Weekend. Since Larry Nance won the inaugural NBA dunk contest in 1984, the competition has been a staple of the event, where fans could watch their favorite NBA players try out dunks that couldn’t be performed in games. And it appeared to have a formula that could never get old: The best NBA players in the world trying to push the art of the dunk to new heights.

But nope, it got old.

Now this is my opinion, but the dunk contest hasn’t really been the same since Dwight Howard stopped competing. The lone exceptions to this are when JaVale McGee and Blake Griffin battled it out in 2011, and when Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine gave us one of the best dunk contests of all time in 2016. But when you exclude those anomalies, it’s easier to see that the contest, system, and formula are starting to age poorly.

Since the the dunk contest came back in 2000 (David Stern “gave it a rest” in 1998 and 1999), the league has tried to switch and tinker with the contest to keep us interested.

Fan voting.

2. The dunk wheel.

3. That weird freestyle round where everyone was dunking at the same time.

Through all of this, one thing hasn’t changed: The highest possible score in the dunk contest is a 50. The 50 is how we immortalize some of the best dunks of all time, and these select dunks stand in a club high above the rest.

However, think of this “50s club” as the baseball hall of fame: When you see all of these dunks, you’ll realize that some are missing for random reasons and others somehow squeaked their way in. But, no one has ever gone back and investigated which 50s are better than others.

Until now.

Ladies and gentlemen, I have looked at every NBA dunk contest perfect score with the sole purpose of rescoring and ranking them. Not all 50s were created equal and it’s about time we rescale the best of the best.

Related NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2019 personality quiz

Before we begin, I’m going to explain the criteria that I used to score this contest. Remember: This is my opinion and I’m happy to be wrong on these. I just really wanted to spend two weeks charting dunks.

Also remember: These new scores are relative to the other dunks on this list and NOT the other dunks from the contest from which they came. Imagine if all these dunks on the list were in the same contest. Like a musical festival but with dunking.

Here’s my scale for scoring:

Originality

This originality score compares the dunk in review to the other dunks up until its time frame. Some dunks on this list are creative as hell, while others are paying homage or taking inspiration from earlier dunks and more specifically earlier 50s. This way the dunks from older eras won’t get penalized for not holding up. For example, a windmill in the 1980s was way more original than a windmill from 2005 and this category will keep me from unfairly criticizing old dunks.

Degree of Difficulty

While some dunks might be similar or identical, not all dunkers are the same; this criteria is designed to offset this factor. For example, a dunk for Spud Webb may be way more difficult to accomplish than a dunk from Dominque Wilkins because of their respective heights. The degree of difficulty isn’t only relative to the dunk, but to the dunker as well.

Excitement

Now the dunk is only half of the battle. There are so many other things that factor into the overall excitement of a dunk. Does the crowd go crazy? Does Kenny Smith make up phrases? Do the NBA players jump onto the court? Does the dunker do some cool shit after? Questions like these factor into the overall dunk score. If you don’t have the in-person crowd feeling some type of way, then how exciting was it really?

Timelessness

When you bring up a specific year, does this dunk get mentioned? Or was it forgotten or lost in the shuffle with the other dunks from that same night? Will we ever see this again? How did this dunk age over time? Would it still get a high score today? Was this entire dunk contest forgettable? That’s what this category is for.

Kofie Points

I needed this to add up to 50. It’s my list, leave me alone. Say what you what about my methods, but I think you’ll be satisfied with the general results. This is my opinion and I want you to challenge me on some of these dunks. My opinion isn’t the be all end all. Not even close. I just wanted to make an immersive, enjoyable list.

The NBA Youtube channel made a video with every dunk, so you can use this as a guide:

Now that you know all of the dunks, let’s begin. We’re starting from the bottom.

Scores in the 20s

Off Bounce One-handed Finish

Dunker: Fred Jones

Year: 2004

Originality: 5

Degree of Difficulty: 5

Excitement: 6

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 0

TOTAL SCORE: 21

*Looks at year* ... was this a mistake?! Kenny saying, “Spud Webb did that dunk and he was 5’7.” I’ve been watching this shit over and over, thinking that I missed something, but no. I’m not. This is the most rim grazer package ass dunk, and the sad part is that it’s in 2004. This is not even the most exciting dunk of THAT ROUND, but it got a 50. This is a dunk that a lot of people do in high school basketball warmups. I have no idea what the judges were thinking here. Fred Jones had not one, but two better dunks in this competition alone, and that’s what makes this so sad.

Scores in the 30s

Statue of Liberty 360

Dunker: Terence Stansbury

Year: 1985

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 6

Excitement: 6

Timelessness: 4

Kofie Points: 6

TOTAL SCORE: 30

This dunk didn’t age as well as some of the other dunks of its era. I know it was during the 80s, but the fact that it didn’t age well and can be replicated easily by other dunkers nowadays makes it pale in comparison to the other 50s on this list. I hope this seemingly harsh judgment makes it clear that this list has some tough competition.

He did make this look groovy as hell, tho.

Toss Under Arm Dunk

Dunker: Terence Stansbury

Year: 1987

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 7

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 6

TOTAL SCORE: 30

He does another dunk eerily similar to this in the same. exact. contest. You’ll see what I’m talking about soon.

Jumping Over a Crouching Kevin Hart

Dunker: Donovan Mitchell

Year: 2018

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 4

TOTAL SCORE: 31

This was at a point in time where we, as a society, couldn’t seem to escape DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart no matter what we did. Like I said last year, this wasn’t the best dunk of the contest or Mitchell’s best dunk of the night. But then again, maybe Dikembe Mutombo was in a good mood.

Looks again... Oh yeah that’s right, Mutombo wasn’t a judge that year. This is the year where the NBA thought it was a good idea to have CELEBRITY JUDGES for the dunk contest.

Again, I have no problem with Mitchell winning overall, but this judging just killed the vibe. I’m done talking about this dunk.

A 360

Dunker: Dominque Wilkins

Year: 1986

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 5

Excitement: 6

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 31

Spud Webb also does a 360 dunk in this contest, but Dominique has a foot on Webb so it looks less impressive by comparison. Wilkins is more known for his windmills anyway. No hard feelings.

A Carolina kid dunking over J. Cole in North Carolina

Dunker: Dennis Smith Jr.

Year: 2019

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 4

Kofie Points: 6

TOTAL SCORE: 31

I’m from North Carolina, so I felt proud of the kid being about to dunk over J. Cole. However, if I judged the Mitchell-Kevin Hart dunk the way I did, I have to be fair.

Carolina, stand up!

Over Dwyane Wade, lob from Steph Curry to a windmill

Dunker: Dennis Smith Jr.

Year: 2019

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 5

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 4

TOTAL SCORE: 31

This would be way higher on the list if he didn’t take so many attempts that it made Raymond Felton do this.

Now, some people feel very strongly against vaulting, but I do love the fact that he actually vaulted over Wade and then caught the ball. That’s impressive in my book. Dennis, please come back and do the dunk contest again.

Sideways Windmill

Dunker: Michael Jordan

Year: 1987

Originality: 5

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 7

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 7

TOTAL SCORE: 32

At first glance, you might think that I’m tripping with this dunk. The Michael Jordan sideways windmill is one of the most iconic slams in dunk contest history. You’re absolutely right, but you’re forgetting one thing: He pretty much did the same version of this dunk twice, in the same contest. The one you’re looking at is the less impressive version and that’s why it’s so low on this list.

Windmill

Dunker: Josh Smith

Year: 2005

Originality: 3

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 32

Damn, Josh Smith really did three windmill variations in the same contest. Wild. It feels like he only got a 50 because he was in the Wilkins jersey. Now, for starters, I don’t like how judges inflate these scores just because you went to nba.com and bought a jersey in advance — it has to stop. So, since it is the least impressive of his windmills, it is the lowest scored of them on this list.

Off the Backboard

Dunker: Dominique Wilkins

Year: 1988

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 6

Excitement: 7

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 33

I watched this 30 times to make sure I wasn’t missing something. This dunk did not age gracefully as it now looks like something a 5-star recruit does in warmups to impress the cameras. This is a good dunk for that time, but it’s not even the best dunk he did in the contest. It feels like this was kind of a make-up score.

The judging is all over the place in this contest and this dunk was proof of that. I will say that he got very high up for this dunk, but this list is the best of the best.

Off the Backboard Tomahawk

Dunker: Donovan Mitchell

Year: 2018

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 7

TOTAL SCORE: 34

The thing I’ll give Donovan Mitchell on this one is that he punches and gets this off way cleaner than his imitation Vince Carter dunk he did to close out the contest. I like Mitchell’s first dunk in the contest better — the one where he bounced the ball off a SECOND basketball hoop.

That should have been a 50.

The wrong Mitchell dunks got 50s that night, which is a shame because the right dunks would have been pretty high on this list.

Under-his-arm Side Pump Dunk

Dunker: Terence Stansbury

Year: 1987

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 6

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 35

I’m sorry. I can’t get into this dunk for the life of me. The toss honestly doesn’t look like it makes a difference. To extend an olive branch, this helped influence some under-the-arm tosses that we’d see in later contests. Stansbury was trying his best to think outside the box, but this dunk has not aged that well over time.

Behind the Backboard Off Bounce Windmill

Dunker: Dwight Howard

Year: 2009

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 6

TOTAL SCORE: 35

This seems pedestrian when compared to all the other stuff Dwight Howard has done over the years. Not his best work, but I get it. Shoutout to Howard being the only player from 2008 and 2009 to get 50s in the dunk contest (Nate Robinson would have had some in my opinion, but fan voting got in the way.) That’s not a high 50 when you compare it to his other dunks, but it’s a 50 on the regular NBA dunk contest scale.

Oh hey, that’s what this article is for.

Off Side of the Backboard Windmill

Dunker: Demar Derozan

Year: 2010

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 7

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 7

TOTAL SCORE: 35

This was a first-round dunk to avoid elimination. He ain’t have to go hard, but he did and I respect it.

This dunk isn’t pedestrian by any means, it just didn’t give me as much excitement as most of the dunks on the list. The dunk contest reached peak lull after Dwight Howard. It was like there wasn’t going to be a show truly better than that for a time and everyone knew it.

This dunk contest will be known as the one after Dwight Howard. Middle of the road. Forgettable. This was the year that we petitioned and demanded that Shannon Brown be in the dunk contest and he let us down.

360 Windmill (Vince Carter style)

Dunker: Josh Smith

Year: 2005

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 6

TOTAL SCORE: 37

Shout out for attempting to replicate Vince Carter’s dunk, but it doesn’t get the same hype as 2000. This goes for anyone who tries to do it, except Paul George, who is the blueprint. Vince got it off the cleanest. We’re at a point with this dunk that every thing has to be cleaner than a Shamwow commercial for it to make an impact in dunk history.

Between the Legs Dunk

Dunker: Desmond Mason

Year: 2003

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 6

TOTAL SCORE: 37

When you look at the extension Mason has from right hand to left, we realize why this dunk got a 50. Mason is also right-handed, which makes throwing down with his left all the more impressive. It’s also a dunk that he attempted in 2001 and couldn’t stick, so props to him for the perseverance.

I like this dunk, I really do. However, this is a stacked list, so we have to grade accordingly.

Off Bounce One-handed Catch and Under

Dunker: Demar Derozan

Year: 2011

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 37

A regular up-and-under dunk wasn’t nothing new to write home about when you look at this point in dunk history lore, but doing it off the bounce was a nice way to liven it up. Derozan is one of the best dunkers in the league, and it’s a shame he was involved in the dunk contest lull that Dwight Howard created. He had solid dunks and did his best.

Off Bounce Dunk

Dunker: Steve Francis

Year: 2000

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 9 (That was a pretty high-ass lob. It looks like he had to adjust to the pass, but still managed to slam it home. Props.)

TOTAL SCORE: 38

In a dunk contest with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Francis had good dunks and it sucks these get lost in the shuffle. This isn’t his best dunk in the contest in my opinion, but his last dunk got a 48 because Vince Carter was jamming out of his mind. The 2000 dunk contest was all about Vince Carter, and it always will be.

Sorry, Steve.

Off-backboard 360 windmill dunk with Larry Johnson jersey

Dunker: Miles Bridges

Year: 2019

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 38

I’m not the biggest fan of classic jersey dunks, but I do love this fake out by Bridges. It’s cool that we got numerous North Carolina tributes in the 2019 event in Charlotte.

360 Dunk

Dunker: Spud Webb

Year: 1986

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 10 (He’s 5’7.)

TOTAL SCORE: 39

This dunk is awesome, but the fact that the crowd doesn’t know how to wild out yet is disappointing. It sounds like a crowd for “The Newlywed Game” or something. It feels like they don’t truly appreciate how hard it is to dunk when you’re 5’7. While it sounds like I’m ripping on the crowd, they do get lively for his other dunks on the list.

Over a Folding Chair

Dunker: Gerald Wilkins

Year: 1986

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 9 (Measures height of a folding chair ... yeah, makes sense for the 80s. I approve.)

TOTAL SCORE: 39

This dunk helped pave the way for the jumping-over-shit dunk genre. Dunks like this showed future contestants that props raise the stakes and danger level of dunks that would otherwise look pedestrian. These prop dunks help the audience and crowd calculate the athletic ability and difficulty of each dunk.

It’s easier to imagine.

Scores in the 40s

Off Backboard Reverse Pump

Dunker: Jerome Kersey

Year: 1987

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 40

This is a great dunk for the 80s. Props to you, Jerome. Throwing the ball from one side and catching it backward on the other side in that era gets some credit from me.

Side-to-side Windmill

Dunker: Dominique Wilkins

Year: 1985

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10 (Back in the day, that’s a fire ass dunk, don’t lie.)

TOTAL SCORE: 40

Dominique is known for the windmill, so dunks like these will always be remembered throughout the history of the contest. While the windmill has evolved into so many different and better dunks, the fact that it’s one of the originals make this important.

Oh shit, I basically said this earlier.

Reverse Double Pump

Dunker: Michael Jordan

Year: 1988

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 40

We hadn’t seen a double pump reverse with that much extension and air in the contest before. This was very good execution by Air Jordan himself.

Blindfolded

Dunker: Cedric Ceballos

Year: 1992

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 4

TOTAL SCORE: 40 (if he couldn’t see, but 20 if he could)

I refuse to believe that he did all this running up to the basketball without being able to SEE at least a little bit. The dunk was TOO clean for me to believe that he was. Also HE MAKES A SLIGHT TURN AT THE END OF HIS RUN LIKE, WHAT?! I’m sorry y’all, but you can’t convince me that something isn’t up. This is probably the hardest dunk I’ve had to score because 1) if he really did it blindfolded, and 2) this dunk was also during the scoring era that involved decimals, so getting a 50 in this time period was extra impressive. In fact, from 1989-1997, this was the only 50 given.

Props for playing the crowd and building up the hype, but I can’t buy this.

One-handed Windmill

Dunker: Dominique Wilkins

Year: 1988

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 41

Dominique Wilkins was one of the original windmill specialists. The evolution of the windmill emphasizes just how important these earlier performances were for the future of dunking.

We will see a lot of windmill variations on this list and this one is instrumental to dunk history, but this is the highest I’ll give it. Again, nothing against him, that’s just what happens.

“MR. 360”

Dunker: Victor Oladipo

Year: 2015

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 5

Kofie Points: 10 (This is incredibly tough

TOTAL SCORE: 41

This is one of the best dunks that he did, and also the one with the least amount of props. Yes, I remember the singing and the Black Panther mask more than his actual dunks, but in terms of dunks, this was really good. Unfortunately for him, this was the dunk contest where Zach LaVine stole the show and virtually nothing else mattered.

High-air Windmill

Dunker: Jason Richardson

Year: 2002

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 7

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10 (He had to use the dumb ass dunk wheel and follow those rules.)

TOTAL SCORE: 41

Windmills are commonplace by the year 2002, but good god he PUNCHES this. He also has the benefit of NBA players in early 2000s fashion losing their collective shit in the background for some extra excitement points.

Off Bounce 360 Pump

Dunker: Jason Richardson

Year: 2003

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 8 (He didn’t even need to do this dunk. Coulda played it safe, but he’s a real one.)

TOTAL SCORE: 41

This is a dunk similar to McGrady’s in 2000, but he does finish with one hand, so it separates itself just enough. He also didn’t need to go this hard on this dunk since he only needed 29 to pass, but he decided to put on a show. I like it.

Off Bounce Windmill

Dunker: Jason Richardson

Year: 2003

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 8 (The elevation, the way he punches this dunk in. The reaction.)

TOTAL SCORE: 41

He used this dunk to finish the round with a perfect 100 total. It’s still wild that Fred Jones somehow won in 2004.

Off Bounce Twist Dunk

Dunker: Fred Jones

Year: 2004

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 41

Speaking of Fred Jones. I didn’t understand how good this dunk was until I saw the EXTENSION this man makes. This is a tough dunk. Now, I’m still mad at the judges for that other dunk that somehow got a 50, but hey, this one is the superior dunk and deserves its score.

Off Bounce 360 Twist

Dunker: Zach Lavine

Year: 2016

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 41

This dunk only gets docked as much as it does because it’s very similar to the dunk Aaron Gordon did with the mascot hoverboard, which we will see later on in this list.

Over 3 People Reverse Dunk

Dunker: Glenn Robinson

Year: 2017

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 41

Glenn Robinson did his best to make an underwhelming dunk contest good. 2017 was the year after Gordon-LaVine so the general population was going to think this contest was underwhelming.

Sideways Windmill

Dunker: Michael Jordan

Year: 1987

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10 (LOOK AT THE VERT, COME ON.)

TOTAL SCORE: 42

If he was in another era where dunk creativity was more advanced, I’m sure he’d have some way cooler dunks and that’s scary. The bounce would’ve been put to good use in later dunk contests.

Free Throw Line

Dunker: Michael Jordan

Year: 1985

Originality: 4

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 42

The only possible deduction I have for this dunk is that Dr. J did this dunk in 1984 (and 1976 in the ABA dunk contest).

Over Kenyon Martin Windmill

Dunker: Josh Smith

Year: 2005

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 42

I’ll Give Josh Smith this, having the person sitting down throw you the lob was pretty good. And completing a windmill off of that? That’s dope. I think people briefly forget about him winning this dunk contest, but it’s not like, “Ayo, you remember when FRED JONES won the dunk contest?”

I might be off base. It might be the angry Pistons fan in me that masks all the good memories Josh Smith had in the league. Either way, good dunk.

“Twisterydo dah Twisteriday” — Shaq

Dunker: Eric Bledsoe

Year: 2013

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 42

We have to remember that he is 6’1, and he did this in a very forgettable dunk contest.

Off Bounce Between the Legs

Dunker: Derrick Jones Jr.

Year: 2017

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 42

LOOK HOW HIGH THIS MAN GETS OFF THE GROUND, GOOD LORD!

Reverse 360 Between the Legs Switching Hands

Dunker: Dennis Smith Jr.

Year: 2018

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 6

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 42

This dunk is so good that we forget that DeAndre Jordan did an identical version of this dunk the year before. The difference here is in the height and the fact that he got it off cleanly.

This was the best dunk in a contest marred by bad celebrity judging and Kevin Hart being in the area. I’m glad Smith Jr.’s grandmother convinced him to participate again because I wouldn’t have done it again.

Off Bounce Behind the Back

Dunker: Zach LaVine

Year: 2015

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 43

So this dunk is a disciple of the Andre Igoudala dunk. I personally think that he does it better than Iggy, but that’s why the originality is a little on the lower side. This is the year where it was Zach LaVine and basically no one else, so the timeless part will have to take a slight, especially when you compare the contest to 2016. It’s truly not fair.

Free Throw Line (Yes, again.)

Dunker: Michael Jordan

Year: 1988

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 43

When I first watched the NBA Youtube video montage, I thought that Jordan’s 1988 free throw line dunk showed up on the video twice on accident. Nope. He did the same dunk, in the same contest, and got the same score. The final round dunk is better, but they’re so identical that you can only tell them apart via instant replay.

Bounce Off Backboard One-handed Finish

Dunker: Spud Webb

Year: 1986

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 43

Again. He’s 5’7.

Something of note is that he got the crowd out of their feet with this one. Spud Webb is my favorite dunker and honestly I’d let my bias show and give all his dunks 50 if I wasn’t trying my best to be fair.

Off Bounce Behind the Back

Dunker: Andre Iguodala

Year: 2006

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 43

Props to him doing this dunk a full decade before LaVine did, but LaVine’s was way cleaner. This goes to show that even though Iggy wasn’t as much of an entertainer as Robinson was, he still excited us with his dunks. Now, you can say he got robbed, but I just think that Nate Robinson took better advantage of the system that was in place. Which was infinite time to dunk and more time to try out even crazier shit. I’m not saying I’m for that format, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend that watching Nate Robinson try to lob the ball between his legs from HALF COURT wasn’t fun.

Off Backboard Between the Legs

Dunker: Kenneth Faried

Year: 2013

Originality: 7

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 43

This dunk came out of nowhere and the lack up of run up caught us all by surprise. It’s similar to Richardson’s dunk, but the lack of run up and fact that he’s a big man more than make up for it.

Off Backboard Double Tap Dunk

Dunker: Larry Nance Jr.

Year: 2018

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 43

As far as memory serves, this dunk will probably take a backseat to him wearing his dad’s jersey, and that’s a shame.

This reminds me of the Dwight Howard volleyball style dunk that isn’t on this list because of fan voting.

Off Bounce 360 Double Pump

Dunker: Tracy McGrady

Year: 2000

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 44

McGrady and Vince Carter were cousins and teammates in the same dunk contest, so that’s fucking cool. McGrady had a strong overall performance in 2000 as well — people forget that. He would have won in 95 percent of the other years, in my opinion.

Off Backboard Between the Legs

Dunker: Jason Richardson

Year: 2004

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 8

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 44

J-Rich is probably the best two-foot, between-the-legs dunker in NBA history. This man was in his third contest and still brought the heat to the contest. He also did this in low socks.

360 Behind the Back

Dunker: Terrence Ross

Year: 2013

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 44

Because of the lack of big names in this dunk contest, it’s easy to overlook great dunks like this. Ross did his best, but holy crap this dunk contest was mediocre.

Off Backboard Between the Legs

Dunker: Derrick Jones Jr.

Year: 2017

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 44

Anyone that’s followed Jones Jr. through Ballislife and Hoopmixtape knew what he was capable of coming into the contest. He did not disappoint.

Off Bounce Off Backboard Double Pump Reverse

Dunker: Dominique Wilkins

Year: 1985

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 8

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 45

He was wearing them 80s-ass knee pads. You know the ones that look super painful now. Anyway, Wilkins was able to recover from his not-good timing and was still able to turn this into an explosive dunk. Props.

Off Back of Backboard Up and Under

Dunker: Andre Iguodala

Year: 2006

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 45

The toss wasn’t perfect, but Iggy made an amazing catch and finish. Again, he would have won the dunk contest that year if there was a true time limit. This also helped pave the way for some other behind-the-backboard dunks that we’ll see later in time. Some we’ve already seen on this list. There’s always something exciting about a dunker clearing space behind the backboard, because you know that some shit is about to go down.

Bounce Dunk Jumping Over Spud Webb

Dunker: Nate Robinson

Year: 2006

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 45

If that’s not Spud Webb, there would be a bonus point deduction because that’s really the only good choice. The NBA Dunk Contest is a competition where nostalgia wins and it doesn’t get more nostalgic than that. Iggy may have better dunks, but Nate had crowd control and creativity. That’s why he won.

Don’t just wear the jersey of the dunker that inspires you. Bring that man OUT. Don’t wear the purple Vince Carter jersey — bring out Vince Carter. Doing a poor man’s version of a classic dunk with that dunker’s jersey on is just disrespect in my eyes.

Partner Off Backboard Reverse Double Pump

Dunker: Gerald Green

Year: 2013

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 45

Gerald Green got UP on this and reacted so nonchalantly. I think the cupcake dunk was amazing and more creative, but this is TOUGH to do. Green is one of the best leapers this league has ever seen and that’s what stands out no matter what dunk he does. Incredible.

Off Backboard Swing Reverse

Dunker: Aaron Gordon

Year: 2016

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 45

It’s in the 2016 dunk contest, so the timelessness bar is set pretty high.

Two People on Top of Each Other Reverse

Dunker: Glenn Robinson

Year: 2017

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 9

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 9

TOTAL SCORE: 45

Glenn Robinson wasn’t expected to win this dunk contest, but he came with the heat and silently won the thing. This is the same dunk contest where Aaron Gordon brought out a DRONE, but couldn’t finish the dunk (he was also coming off of an injury.) So we’ll live with this.

The Subtle Superman

Dunker: Hamidou Diallo

Year: 2019

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 45 (for now)

This dunk is awesome because Diallo is posing as Superman dunking over Shaq, who goes by Superman as well. We need to let this dunk simmer for a year before we give it the full timelessness score, but there is potential for this one to be an all-timer. He didn’t go full Superman uniform like Dwight did, yet he made this dunk his own. Respect.

Off Bounce Between the Legs Up and Under

Dunker: Zach LaVine

Year: 2015

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 46

The thing about Zach LaVine’s dunks is that they’re all variations of each other, but those variations would all get 50s in the traditional dunk contest as it stands. You can look at all of them and say, “They’re just good dunks.” They aren’t over the top and laced with props, but rather just about the dunks themselves. That’s what has separated him from most other competitors. It’s not his need to go over the top and try to do the most that makes him great, it’s the fact that he really doesn’t have to do that.

Free Throw Line

Dunker: Julius Erving

Year: 1984

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 8 (Man did it in high socks and short shorts.)

TOTAL SCORE: 46

(Dr. J did this in the ABA dunk contest in 1976, but I’m not talking about that. That’s why there’s a 10 for originality.)

Looking back, the monotone announcers and the flatline crowd really take some of the air out of it. It sounds like he’s narrating a super old cartoon that’s on at the same bat time and same bat channel. This sucks because this is a very impressive dunk, the crowd was just too whack to realize it.

Free Throw Line (Yes, again)

Dunker: Michael Jordan

Year: 1988

Originality: 6

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 46

Michael Jordan basically repeated a dunk in the 1988 NBA dunk contest, but it’s a super hard dunk and he did it well both times. I guess I’ll allow it. This is what went on bedroom posters. This is what made everyone be Like Mike, so I’m sorry that I say this is the more iconic dunk, but for the longest time I thought Jordan did it first. You know why? Because this is more iconic than Dr. J’s free throw line dunk.

Fight me. I scored them both the same anyway.

Off Bounce Behind the Back Finish on the Opposite Side of the Rim

Dunker: Zach LaVine

Year: 2016

Originality: 8

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 46

God, he’s so damn good. The longer that dunk-off with Aaron Gordon went on, the more likely LaVine was going to win. Because he can just do shit like this.

Behind Backboard Between the Legs

Dunker: Zach LaVine

Year: 2016

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 7

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 46

See above: It’s the same thing. Zach LaVine has a special style, and that’s Get a 50.

Honey Dip

Dunker: Vince Carter

Year: 2000

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 9

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 8

TOTAL SCORE: 46

This dunk has since evolved, but Vince Carter was breaking out the bag of tricks like it was nothing. It’s been expanded upon by dunkers like Blake Griffin in 2011 and now professional dunkers all over the world. Honestly, if you think this one deserves a higher score, I won’t even argue with you. The crowd reaction was more shock than excitement and seemed milder than his other dunks in 2000, but this is still a great dunk overall.

Off Bounce Between the Legs Backward

Dunker: Jason Richardson

Year: 2003

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 8

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 47

Jason Richardson is one of the best two-foot leapers the game has ever seen. The explosiveness paired with NBA players in 2003 fashion losing their shit is as iconic as it gets. You even had AIR JORDAN looking up like, Damn that was dope.

Windmill from Damn Near the FT Line

Dunker: Zach LaVine

Year: 2016

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 48

This was the dunk-off, so he wasn’t even planning to DO this one. That’s what makes the dunk-off so riveting. LaVine and Gordon weren’t expecting to have to do these, but they were still head-and-shoulders above most of the dunks seen in dunk contest history. That’s why it’s so high.

Off Bounce Reverse

Dunker: Spud Webb

Year: 1986

Originality: 9

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 49

The man is 5’7, y’all, and he’s perfectly timing bounces with enough air to do a reverse. That’s incredible. I know we seem lenient to shorter people in the dunk contest, but the stuff he’s doing at that height is so damn impressive. Especially in that era. If you ask me, Spud Webb is the reason why a lot of the big men in the dunk contest strived to step their games up and I think that’s what pushed players like Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee to do dunks that only they can do. Because if a guy a foot shorter can do the same dunk as you, then your dunk just looks less impressive.

12-foot Off Backboard

Dunker: Dwight Howard

Year: 2009

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 49

He’s wearing a cape. Now, is this a dunk that another bouncy big man can do? Maybe. However, the show, paired with the spectacle and the hype the built up around it more than make up for that fact. We don’t think about who else can do this dunk, because no one could possibly make it look better than Dwight Howard in a Superman costume.

Off Backboard Behind the Back to a Lefty Windmill

Dunker: Dwight Howard

Year: 2008

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 9

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 49

This is a dunk only a few people can do. Dwight Howard did a phenomenal job using his physical attributes to do dunks that no one else would dare attempt and he made this look EASY. The fact that he was taller made this a harder dunk, because his HEAD WAS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE BACKBOARD WHEN HE DUNKED IT. Only like 1 percent of the league can do that, and then you add a windmill to it? COME ON.

Honorable Mentions and Personal Favorites.

I just wanted to take the time to honor some of my favorite dunks that didn’t get a 50 because of fan voting and some underrated dunks that just didn’t get a perfect score. Enjoy.

THE TRUE 50s

360 Windmill

Dunker: Vince Carter

Year: 2000

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

Vince Carter may have not invented the windmill, but dammit he had the cleanest windmills in the history of basketball. This is art. He makes this dunk look so damn easy and the celebration and crowd reaction on top of that, man. I know Paul George did this dunk in game and everyone lost their shit, but it’s not the same. Every time someone tries to do this dunk now it doesn’t compare to Vince.

Even if you try to wear the iconic purple Vince jersey, you’re just making a fool of yourself at that point. There is only one Vinsanity.

Off Backboard, Off Steve Nash

Dunker: Amar’e Stoudemire

Year: 2005

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

This dunk is special for a few reasons. From everyone shouting to Steve Nash just being there, it’s one of the few times where a missed attempt got people even more excited for the dunk, and it’s also one of the few times a partner starts the dunk without the ball. So we had no idea what was happening. This is just a great dunk. Josh Smith may have won the whole contest, but Amar’e won the night. This is the dunk people remember.

Dwight Howard Superman Dunk

Dunker: Dwight Howard

Year: 2008

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

Forget about the tape he put down on the court, the pure showmanship and hype about this dunk is masterclass. The moment he takes off his jersey and puts on that cape, the fans go wild. Dwight had been putting on a show all night long and the fans were ready for more. You can complain about the fact that he threw it in, but just being in a POSITION to throw it in and still make it is incredible. And he got it on the FIRST TRY.

Bounce from T-MAC to Between the Legs

Dunker: Vince Carter

Year: 2000

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10 (IT’S OVER, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.)

TOTAL SCORE: 50

The fact that cousins Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter were both in the dunk contest at the same time as teammates helping each other is incredible. The celebration and swagger afterward also make this one of the best dunk contest moments of all time. EVEN THE JUDGES hop over the table to congratulate him. That’s crazy.

Also in the interview, he says that is THE FIRST TIME HE’S EVER DONE THAT IN HIS LIFE. WHAT.

Two Balls, Two Goals, One Lob Off Backboard

Dunker: JaVale McGee

Year: 2011

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

Say what you want about JaVale McGee, this man showed up with some of the most creative dunks the contest has ever seen. This one is a great showcase of creativity, knowing what you can do, and hype buildup. Kudos JaVale.

Over Mascot, Under Legs

Dunker: Aaron Gordon

Year: 2016

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

The goofiness of the mascot makes the dunk so much better. When Aaron Gordon did this dunk, I had seen it before by a professional dunker, but I’m only comparing the originality to other NBA dunks in the dunk contest. Everyone went crazy after this. The mascot who probably couldn’t see shit even went wild. This was the best dunk in the best dunk contest.

Between the Legs Free Throw Line

Dunker: Zach Lavine

Year: 2016

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

People were still mad at Aaron Gordon’s No. 50 that we really glossed over this. Zach LaVine is the best one-foot dunker to ever touch the contest. He took off from where many NBA players ATTEMPT the free throw line dunk, and went between his legs as well to WALKOFF with the trophy?! The dunk was so good it almost made us forget that Kevin Hart was saying words over it. Almost.

Hoverboard

Dunker: Aaron Gordon

Year: 2016

Originality: 10

Degree of Difficulty: 10

Excitement: 10

Timelessness: 10

Kofie Points: 10

TOTAL SCORE: 50

We’ll probably never see this dunk again and that’s because the fad of hoverboards will go away. The timing of this dunk. The tension that came about as Gordon pretended to dunk, but then the mascot started spinning. This is the perfect dunk contest dunk, and there probably won’t be another because those hoverboard things kept catching on fire.