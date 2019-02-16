AAF 2019: Game times, TV channels, and live stream info

The Alliance of American Football had what seemed to be a successful debut with its slate of Week 1 games. The football, overall, was entertaining and there was some novelty to seeing many players who didn’t cut it in the NFL getting a second chance.

The AAF features 10 weeks of regular season play followed by their own playoffs. Each week has four games, primarily on Saturday and Sunday, though there is a Friday game in Week 10. In Week 1, the Orlando Apollos, San Antonio Commanders, Birmingham Iron and Arizona Hotshots won their games.

Of those winners, the Apollos and Commanders will be facing each other on Sunday, so one of them will certainly move to 1-1 while the other notches a 2-0 start to their season.

The Week 2 games kick off with a matchup between the Iron and the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, followed by a showdown between the Memphis Express and Hotshots at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Sunday’s action begins with the aforementioned game between the Apollos and Commanders, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Ten, the Atlanta Legends will face the San Diego Fleet at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

All the info you need to watch the action on Sunday, including online streaming links, can be found below.

How to watch AAF Week 2 action

All times Eastern

Saturday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron

Location: Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: FuboTV, WatchTNT

Arizona Hotshots at Memphis Express

Location: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL

Sunday, Feb. 17

Orlando Apollos at San Antonio Commanders

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, CBS Sports

Atlanta Legends at San Diego Fleet

Location: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV, NFL