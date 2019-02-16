2019 Daytona 500: What time is the green flag scheduled?

William Byron has pole position for the 2019 Dayton 500, which will kick off this year’s NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. This will be the 61st running of the prestigious race, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV).

Things won’t get right underway, as the race itself has a scheduled Green Flag time of 2:50 p.m., as there are plenty of pre-race festivities to get through.

Byron, driving a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports, secured pole position with a time of 46.319 and a speed of 194.305 mph in qualifying. He also kept his car clean and damage-free in the first Duel on Thursday, his only job in that race. He finished in 16th, but will still lead off the Daytona 500, ahead of teammate Alex Bowman.

Bowman finished 13th in the second duel, which was won by Joey Logano. Logano was in fourth going into the final lap, and then took an assist from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney to move into first, seeming to catch Clint Bowyer by surprise.

Kevin Harvick comfortably won the first Duel, and will start third on the grid, next to Logano. The third row is comprised of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bowyer.

Six non-charter teams competed for four spots, and the ones who made it are Parker Kligerman of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Casey Mears of Germain Racing.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action on Sunday.

Time, TV, and streaming info