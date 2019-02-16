 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Harris just beat Stephen Curry in the 3-Point Shootout. Put some respect on his name

Brooklyn’s sharpshooter is the sharpest of them all.

It came down Stephen Curry vs. Joe Harris. And all signs pointed toward Curry catching fire. But Harris defeated the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history to hoist the 3-Point Shootout trophy on Saturday night.

Harris has the second-best three-point shooting percentage among players to attempt at least 100 triples this season. That efficiency was on full display as he eliminated some of the best shooters on the planet.

Harris scored 25 points as the first contestant of the first round. It was enough to carry him into the final. Then, he lit it up for 26 points against Curry and Buddy Hield. Hield only finished with 19.

Curry made each of his first nine shots in the final, but then he went cold. He missed one money ball on his final rack. Had he made it. They would have gone to overtime. Instead he finished with 24.

Harris shot 17-of-25 from the floor in the second round and made 8 of 9 total money balls. If you didn’t think Joe Harris was going to win this thing, you’re not paying attention.

Put some respect on that man’s name.

The three-point contest started with some legends

Dell Curry shot two racks, and Mark Price, Glen Rice and Ray Allen each shot a rack of threes. Each make raised money for Charlotte charity Classroom Central.

Here’s how each shooter fared on the night

First Round

Joe Harris lit it up

Harris set his money ball rack last, and he made all five in that rack to finish with a final score of 25.

Kemba Walker put on for Charlotte

Walker wears No. 15, and he finished with 15 points.

Seth Curry put up 16 points

Damian Lillard was moving in super, duper slow-mo

Buddy Hield lit it up!

Danny Green has the quickest of quick triggers

Steph Curry literally did not miss down the stretch

Devin Booker scored 23 points — and still got eliminated

Here’s who’s moving on to the second round

JOE HARRIS WILL NOT DIE

HARRIS SCORED 25 IN THE FIRST ROUND AND SCORED 26 IN THE SECOND. YES I’M TYPING IN ALL CAPS. I’M HYPE.

Harris has as good a chance as anyone to win the contest

He has the highest three-point (47.1) percentage of anyone in the contest and second-highest of all players to attempt at least 100 this season. That’s a safe wager if you’re a betting man. Then again, you can’t really bet against Steph Curry, can you?

There’s no real wrong choice here. Everyone can and will let that thing fly.

3-Point Contest participants

The 3-Point shootout is always an underrated and fun part of All-Star Weekend. Here’s how to watch.

How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night

  • What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET (2nd event)
  • Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: FuboTV, WatchTNT

