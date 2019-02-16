It came down Stephen Curry vs. Joe Harris. And all signs pointed toward Curry catching fire. But Harris defeated the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history to hoist the 3-Point Shootout trophy on Saturday night.
Harris has the second-best three-point shooting percentage among players to attempt at least 100 triples this season. That efficiency was on full display as he eliminated some of the best shooters on the planet.
Harris scored 25 points as the first contestant of the first round. It was enough to carry him into the final. Then, he lit it up for 26 points against Curry and Buddy Hield. Hield only finished with 19.
Joe Harris drains nine straight and posts another perfect money ball rack to finish with a championship round score of 26! #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/abh9qlo6Ix— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Curry made each of his first nine shots in the final, but then he went cold. He missed one money ball on his final rack. Had he made it. They would have gone to overtime. Instead he finished with 24.
Steph knocked down nine consecutive buckets to start, but it wasn't enough to knock off Joe Harris. #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/oOjRZxH7KT— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Harris shot 17-of-25 from the floor in the second round and made 8 of 9 total money balls. If you didn’t think Joe Harris was going to win this thing, you’re not paying attention.
Put some respect on that man’s name.
The three-point contest started with some legends
Dell Curry shot two racks, and Mark Price, Glen Rice and Ray Allen each shot a rack of threes. Each make raised money for Charlotte charity Classroom Central.
Dell Curry recruited Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price to help raise $35,000 for Charlotte charity Classroom Central! pic.twitter.com/ZUSiQGMp45— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Here’s how each shooter fared on the night
First Round
Joe Harris lit it up
Harris set his money ball rack last, and he made all five in that rack to finish with a final score of 25.
Joe Harris got HOT to finish with a first-round score of 25! #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/w1UIRQ3Yka— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Kemba Walker put on for Charlotte
Walker wears No. 15, and he finished with 15 points.
Charlotte's own Kemba Walker gets going in the first round of the #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/BHnfLPRoB5— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Seth Curry put up 16 points
Seth Curry found his rhythm in the final rack! #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/KQ2FzYNQoY— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Damian Lillard was moving in super, duper slow-mo
Dame beats the buzzer to finish with a first-round score of 17!⌚️#MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/mKEFbgCfnw— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Buddy Hield lit it up!
Buddy BUCKETS. @buddyhield puts up a first-round #MtnDew3PT score of 26! pic.twitter.com/k1c9MllZAa— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Danny Green has the quickest of quick triggers
Danny Green goes for 23 PTS in his opening #MtnDew3PT round! pic.twitter.com/OrtiyUC8s2— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Steph Curry literally did not miss down the stretch
Steph is just UNREAL. #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/uCGAtZey6Q— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
Devin Booker scored 23 points — and still got eliminated
No back-to-back #MtnDew3PT titles for Devin Booker.— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
He gets hot down the stretch, but it's not enough to advance. pic.twitter.com/lPmr6gPLOl
Here’s who’s moving on to the second round
- Steph Curry: 27
- Buddy Hield: 26
- Joe Harris: 25
JOE HARRIS WILL NOT DIE
HARRIS SCORED 25 IN THE FIRST ROUND AND SCORED 26 IN THE SECOND. YES I’M TYPING IN ALL CAPS. I’M HYPE.
Harris has as good a chance as anyone to win the contest
He has the highest three-point (47.1) percentage of anyone in the contest and second-highest of all players to attempt at least 100 this season. That’s a safe wager if you’re a betting man. Then again, you can’t really bet against Steph Curry, can you?
There’s no real wrong choice here. Everyone can and will let that thing fly.
3-Point Contest participants
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
The 3-Point shootout is always an underrated and fun part of All-Star Weekend. Here’s how to watch.
