Jayson Tatum won the Skills Challenge on A DANG HALFCOURT SHOT

Luka Doncic tried to shoot from half court. Trae Young tried to knock one down, too. But it was Jayson Tatum who drilled a shot from the middle of the floor while trailing Trae Young to win the Skills Contest Championship on Saturday. The pair of young players couldn’t help but laugh. That’s the kind of event that kicked off All-Star Saturday night.

“Trae was already ahead of me, I saw him miss the first shot,” Tatum said. “We were just out there trying to have fun.”

"NO HE DIDN'T!"@jaytatum0 hit the half-court bomb to defeat Trae Young and win the #TacoBellSkills challenge! pic.twitter.com/5NMz3h4Ajt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

The Skills Challenge matchups were picked by Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta rapper Ludacris, who randomly selected numbers that were representative of each player. Here’s how those matchups panned out.

Round 1

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic got off to a quicker start, but he missed the three. That gave The Joker a chance to come from behind and steal the win.

Nikola Jokic wins the battle of the Nikolas to advance to the #TacoBellSkills semifinals! pic.twitter.com/0AxwTBN7cm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Mike Conley vs. Jayson Tatum

Conley also got off to a quick start, but he also let Tatum sneak back in by missing his first couple 3s.

.@jaytatum0 takes down Mike Conley to move on to the #TacoBellSkills semifinals! pic.twitter.com/6ZQbku6Fmq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

TRAE YOUNG WAS BUILT FOR THIS COMPETITION

Trae Young pulls up from DEEP to beat De'Aaron Fox — Peachtree Hoops (@peachtreehoops) February 17, 2019

OK. Maybe not. Young missed all three of his chest passes and fell well behind De’Aaron Fox. But Fox missed his first 3. So Young hit a running three-pointer from 30 feet out to sneak a win.

Luka Doncic held it down

Luka's just having fun with it!



He beats Kyle Kuzma to move on to the #TacoBellSkills semifinals! pic.twitter.com/rNvN1OSM5Z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Round 2

Jayson Tatum knocks off NIkola Jokic

Because, you know — you’ve gotta make the first three!

.@jaytatum0 edges the Joker to move on to the #TacoBellSkills championship! pic.twitter.com/zstyvXmkC3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

TRAE YOUNG ELIMINATED LUKA DONCIC

This was the matchup we all wanted to see, and Young eliminated Doncic by knocking down his first three.

Trae's not playing around!



He beats Luka Doncic to advance to the #TacoBellSkills championship! pic.twitter.com/rMuoNxDuMa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Then the matchup culminated with Tatum’s victory over Young. Here’s some history that the Celtics young star makes:

In 2016, Karl-Anthony Towns defeated Isaiah Thomas in the championship and was met by some super, super hype teammates.

In 2017, Kristaps Porzingis eliminated Gordon Hayward by stopping on a dime and hitting his very first triple in the championship round