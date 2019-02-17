Massive crash at the Daytona 500 takes out 18 cars with just 9 laps to go

With just nine laps to go in the Daytona 500, a massive crash affected over 18 cars near the lead at Daytona International Speedway. Things started when Paul Menard tapped Matt DiBenedetto, causing him to spin. Then, all hell broke loose.

“Well, that ruined everything,” announcer Mike Joy said on the Fox broadcast of the race.

The crash that ensued involved Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Daniel Hemric, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Treux Jr., Erik Jones, Paul Menard, Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft, Chris Buescher, David Ragan, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, and Matt DiBenedetto, throwing the race into caution.

Amazingly, the drivers all emerged from their vehicles okay.

One of the drivers in the crash was David Ragan, who said during the broadcast, “I saw it for a split second, and before I could even do anything I’m underneath the 10 car, looking at his rear end. That’s just a product of these speedway races. It’s the Daytona 500, you’re going for the win.”

DiBenedetto led 49 laps of the race before the crash. Kyle Busch was in the lead at the time of the wreck, with Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer closely behind.

After this incident, there were two more crashes, the last one with under two laps remaining. After the 12th caution flag of the race, Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Busch and Joey Logano to win the Daytona 500, the second of his career.