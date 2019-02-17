The 61st running of the Daytona 500 will kick off the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday. William Byron and Alex Bowman have the front row of the race, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV).
Byron had a near-incident in the first Duel on Thursday, and quickly dropped back from the front of the pack to nearer the back, as he wasn’t racing for anything after getting pole position. His only job was to keep his car intact, same as Bowman, and they did so, finishing 16th and 13th in the Duels.
“I thought we were going to be somewhere in the hunt,” Byron said of qualifying. “I was excited to get down here and see what we had. It’s really cool.”
Byron and Bowman qualifying in the top two spots is an impressive feat for Hendrick Motorsports, as noted by Hendrick himself.
“To have them on top of each other means the organization did a heck of a job,” Hendrick said. “This is the deal to sit on the pole at Daytona.”
The winner of the Duels were Kevin Harvick in the first one, and Joey Logano in the second, though it looked like Clint Bowyer was going to win the latter until the very last lap. After leading for over 35 laps, Bowyer was passed by Logano, assisted by teammate Ryan Blaney, on the final lap.
Harvick will start third on the grid, while Logano will start fourth. The third row will be comprised of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Clint Bowyer.
The first Duel finishing order determined the odd-numbered placements on the final grid, while the second Duel determined the even numbers.
Of the six non-charter teams competing for four spots, Parker Kligerman of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Casey Mears of Germain Racing are the ones who made it to the final grid.
You can find all you need to know to watch the action below, as well as the starting grid for the big race.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: 2:50 p.m. (approx)
- Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOX Sports GO, FuboTV
Daytona 500 Starting Grid
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Team
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|5
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Roush Fenway Racing
|6
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Paul Menard
|Wood Brothers Racing
|8
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Leavine Family Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|15
|Chris Buescher
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|16
|Jamie McMurray
|Spire Motorsports
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|22
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|David Ragan
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Parker Kligerman*
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|26
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|27
|Landon Cassill
|Starcom Racing
|28
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|Richard Childress Racing
|30
|Brendan Gaughan*
|Beard Motorsports
|31
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|GO FAS Racing
|33
|Matt Tifft
|Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|36
|Ross Chastain
|Premium Motorsports
|37
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|BJ McLeod
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Tyler Reddick*
|Richard Childress Racing
|40
|Casey Mears*
|Germain Racing