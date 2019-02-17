 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 Daytona 500 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Daytona 500 is nearly here, and we have all you need to know to follow the action on Sunday.

By James Brady
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The 61st running of the Daytona 500 will kick off the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday. William Byron and Alex Bowman have the front row of the race, which is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV).

Byron had a near-incident in the first Duel on Thursday, and quickly dropped back from the front of the pack to nearer the back, as he wasn’t racing for anything after getting pole position. His only job was to keep his car intact, same as Bowman, and they did so, finishing 16th and 13th in the Duels.

“I thought we were going to be somewhere in the hunt,” Byron said of qualifying. “I was excited to get down here and see what we had. It’s really cool.”

Byron and Bowman qualifying in the top two spots is an impressive feat for Hendrick Motorsports, as noted by Hendrick himself.

“To have them on top of each other means the organization did a heck of a job,” Hendrick said. “This is the deal to sit on the pole at Daytona.”

The winner of the Duels were Kevin Harvick in the first one, and Joey Logano in the second, though it looked like Clint Bowyer was going to win the latter until the very last lap. After leading for over 35 laps, Bowyer was passed by Logano, assisted by teammate Ryan Blaney, on the final lap.

Harvick will start third on the grid, while Logano will start fourth. The third row will be comprised of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Clint Bowyer.

The first Duel finishing order determined the odd-numbered placements on the final grid, while the second Duel determined the even numbers.

Of the six non-charter teams competing for four spots, Parker Kligerman of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Casey Mears of Germain Racing are the ones who made it to the final grid.

You can find all you need to know to watch the action below, as well as the starting grid for the big race.

Time, TV, and streaming info

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Green Flag: 2:50 p.m. (approx)
  • Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Sports GO, FuboTV

Daytona 500 Starting Grid

Starting Position Driver Team
Starting Position Driver Team
1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
2 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
4 Joey Logano Team Penske
5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing
6 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing
8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing
10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
13 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
14 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
15 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing
16 Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports
17 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
18 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
19 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
20 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
21 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
23 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing
24 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports
25 Parker Kligerman* Gaunt Brothers Racing
26 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing
27 Landon Cassill Starcom Racing
28 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
29 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing
30 Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports
31 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
32 Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing
33 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
35 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
36 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports
37 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing
38 BJ McLeod Petty Ware Racing
39 Tyler Reddick* Richard Childress Racing
40 Casey Mears* Germain Racing

