The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the 61st iteration of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with an approximate Green Flag time of 2:50 p.m. It will be broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV). William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports has pole position after he finished on top in qualifying and kept his car intact in the first Duel.
He’ll have his teammate, Alex Bowman, keeping him company on the front row. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, winners of the Daytona 500 Duels, will have the second row. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has fifth after he beat out Paul Menard by one thousandth of a second in the first Duel.
Clint Bowyer looked like he was going to win the second Duel, leading for the majority of the face, including into the final lap. But Logano took an assist from teammate Ryan Blaney and shot right around Bowyer to take the lead in the closing seconds.
Parker Kligerman of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Casey Mears of Germain Racing are the four drivers from non-charter teams who raced their way in on Thursday.
We have the full lineup and starting grid for the Daytona 500 below, and under that, you can find all the viewing information you need to follow along on Sunday. Non-charter teams who raced their way in are marked with an asterisk.
Daytona 500 Starting Grid
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Team
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|5
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Roush Fenway Racing
|6
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Paul Menard
|Wood Brothers Racing
|8
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Leavine Family Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|15
|Chris Buescher
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|16
|Jamie McMurray
|Spire Motorsports
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|22
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|David Ragan
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Parker Kligerman*
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|26
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|27
|Landon Cassill
|Starcom Racing
|28
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|Richard Childress Racing
|30
|Brendan Gaughan*
|Beard Motorsports
|31
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|GO FAS Racing
|33
|Matt Tifft
|Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|35
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|36
|Ross Chastain
|Premium Motorsports
|37
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|BJ McLeod
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Tyler Reddick*
|Richard Childress Racing
|40
|Casey Mears*
|Germain Racing
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: 2:50 p.m. (approx)
- Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOX Sports GO, FuboTV