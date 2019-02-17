The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the 61st iteration of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with an approximate Green Flag time of 2:50 p.m. It will be broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV). William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports has pole position after he finished on top in qualifying and kept his car intact in the first Duel.

He’ll have his teammate, Alex Bowman, keeping him company on the front row. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, winners of the Daytona 500 Duels, will have the second row. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has fifth after he beat out Paul Menard by one thousandth of a second in the first Duel.

Clint Bowyer looked like he was going to win the second Duel, leading for the majority of the face, including into the final lap. But Logano took an assist from teammate Ryan Blaney and shot right around Bowyer to take the lead in the closing seconds.

Parker Kligerman of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Casey Mears of Germain Racing are the four drivers from non-charter teams who raced their way in on Thursday.

We have the full lineup and starting grid for the Daytona 500 below, and under that, you can find all the viewing information you need to follow along on Sunday. Non-charter teams who raced their way in are marked with an asterisk.

Daytona 500 Starting Grid Starting Position Driver Team Starting Position Driver Team 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Joey Logano Team Penske 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 6 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 7 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing 8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 14 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 15 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing 16 Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports 17 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 18 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 19 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 20 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 21 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 22 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 23 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing 24 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports 25 Parker Kligerman* Gaunt Brothers Racing 26 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 27 Landon Cassill Starcom Racing 28 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 29 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing 30 Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports 31 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 32 Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing 33 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 35 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 36 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports 37 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 38 BJ McLeod Petty Ware Racing 39 Tyler Reddick* Richard Childress Racing 40 Casey Mears* Germain Racing

Time, TV, and streaming info