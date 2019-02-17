 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daytona 500: Lineup and starting grid for 2019

We have all you need to know for the Daytona 500 on Sunday!

By James Brady
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the 61st iteration of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with an approximate Green Flag time of 2:50 p.m. It will be broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV). William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports has pole position after he finished on top in qualifying and kept his car intact in the first Duel.

He’ll have his teammate, Alex Bowman, keeping him company on the front row. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, winners of the Daytona 500 Duels, will have the second row. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has fifth after he beat out Paul Menard by one thousandth of a second in the first Duel.

Clint Bowyer looked like he was going to win the second Duel, leading for the majority of the face, including into the final lap. But Logano took an assist from teammate Ryan Blaney and shot right around Bowyer to take the lead in the closing seconds.

Parker Kligerman of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Casey Mears of Germain Racing are the four drivers from non-charter teams who raced their way in on Thursday.

We have the full lineup and starting grid for the Daytona 500 below, and under that, you can find all the viewing information you need to follow along on Sunday. Non-charter teams who raced their way in are marked with an asterisk.

Daytona 500 Starting Grid

Starting Position Driver Team
Starting Position Driver Team
1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
2 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
3 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
4 Joey Logano Team Penske
5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing
6 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing
8 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing
10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
13 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
14 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
15 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing
16 Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports
17 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
18 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
19 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
20 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
21 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
23 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing
24 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports
25 Parker Kligerman* Gaunt Brothers Racing
26 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing
27 Landon Cassill Starcom Racing
28 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
29 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing
30 Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports
31 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
32 Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing
33 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
35 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
36 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports
37 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing
38 BJ McLeod Petty Ware Racing
39 Tyler Reddick* Richard Childress Racing
40 Casey Mears* Germain Racing

Time, TV, and streaming info

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Green Flag: 2:50 p.m. (approx)
  • Location: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Sports GO, FuboTV

