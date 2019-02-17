Julian Edelman set to wave green flag for start of Daytona 500

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the 61st running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports has pole position for the race, which is scheduled to have a green flag time of approximately 2:50 p.m. ET. The big race will be broadcast by FOX (live streaming via FOX Sports GO, FuboTV).

Julian Edelman, wide receiver for the NFL’s New England Patriots, was named the honorary starter for the Daytona 500, which means he will be the one waving the green flag when the race gets underway.

Edelman is coming off his third Super Bowl victory on Feb. 3, and was named MVP for that game. He was also recently a presenter at the Grammy Awards, so it’s been a very eventful February for him.

The honorary starter doesn’t have to be an athlete from any sport, but many athletes have accepted the honor in the past, including several NFL players. Last year, actress Charlize Theron was was the honorary starter for the action.