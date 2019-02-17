Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry teamed up for one of the most jaw-dropping plays of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. It was a gorgeous alley-oop that Curry bounced off the ground sky-high into the air for The Greek Freak to track down.

The Curry-Antetokounmpo connection was the biggest highlight of a wild first half for a variety of reasons.

Curry bounced the alley-oop way, way over Kevin Durant’s head

Durant THOUGHT he had a chance at this ball — not.

GIANNIS WENT AND GOT IT!

Look at where he is! His eyes are above the rim!

The lead pass from Joel Embiid was so effortless

He threw it off the dribble with one hand!

The bench completely lost it

Everybody was in awe of this play. Look at the bench.

Let's get a little more specific:

DO YOU SEE THE LITTLE KID IN THE BACK?!

Joel Beckham Jr. with the one-handed catch to start the break

Because you can’t get out on break without playing defense first.

LOOK AT GIANNIS’ HAND

It was at the top of the box! Plastic man.

And Giannis and Steph were just having fun with it

Because this is what All-Star Weekend is all about. The best basketball players in the world having a good old time.