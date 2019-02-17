 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stephen Curry’s All-Star Game-ending dunk shocked everyone, especially Team LeBron

Steph has a dunk package?

By Kristian Winfield
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry can dunk, and not just regular dunks, either.

After he brought the Spectrum Center down with a bounce alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Curry ended the 2019 NBA All-Star Game with a bounce alley-oop — to himself.

The best part is he didn’t just catch the self-oop; Curry caught it and reverse dunked it in. No one on the opposing team had any clue the best shooter in NBA history had this in his dunk package, especially those who watched from Team LeBron’s bench.

Even Klay Thompson looked confused.

Curry must have had this dunk brewing in his mind for awhile. During All-Star Game warmups, he threw himself an oop, then 360’d for the finish.

It’s great to know that as dominant a shooter as Curry is, he still enjoys getting up for some dunks. This is probably also a good time to remind you that the last time Curry tried to go up for a dunk in a game, it didn't end so well.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 21. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...