Stephen Curry’s All-Star Game-ending dunk shocked everyone, especially Team LeBron

Stephen Curry can dunk, and not just regular dunks, either.

After he brought the Spectrum Center down with a bounce alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Curry ended the 2019 NBA All-Star Game with a bounce alley-oop — to himself.

The best part is he didn’t just catch the self-oop; Curry caught it and reverse dunked it in. No one on the opposing team had any clue the best shooter in NBA history had this in his dunk package, especially those who watched from Team LeBron’s bench.

Even Klay Thompson looked confused.

Curry must have had this dunk brewing in his mind for awhile. During All-Star Game warmups, he threw himself an oop, then 360’d for the finish.

Steph Curry with the 360 DUNK! pic.twitter.com/jDxfwzNysT — Hyped Hoops (@HypedHoops) February 18, 2019

It’s great to know that as dominant a shooter as Curry is, he still enjoys getting up for some dunks. This is probably also a good time to remind you that the last time Curry tried to go up for a dunk in a game, it didn't end so well.