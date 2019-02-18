Nike kicks off a huge site-wide sale on Presidents Day

The Nike swoosh speaks for itself. Which is why, generally speaking, the retail giant doesn’t offer sales, deals, and discounts outside of its clearance stores.

However, the swoosh is coming in hot for Presidents Day, kicking off a week-long sale across its website.

Starting Feb. 18, you can save $30 when you spend $150 or more on Nike.com

Yep, you heard that right! Use promo code SPORT30 at checkout and you’re good to go!

The deal runs through February 23, so you’ll have all week to check out the options and add them to your shopping carts. Nike doesn’t have sales very often, so if there’s one time where you might consider buying something from them, this should be the moment.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far that stands out.

Details: Free two-day shipping for Nike+ members.