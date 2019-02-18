NCAA Basketball Rankings: Duke No. 1 once again

After four weeks, we have a new (old) No. 1 in college hoops as the Duke Blue Devils returned to the top spot. Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky ended the Vols’ month-long — and program-best — stay at No. 1. This is the fourth time Duke has sat atop the AP Poll this season, and comes after a week that saw the Blue Devils rally from down 23 points on the road to Louisville and take out cross-town rival NC State.

Gonzaga, Virginia, and Kentucky all slid up one spot to No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, respectively. Tennessee fell to No. 5 with the loss. Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston, and Michigan State round out the top 10.

The Blue Devils will have their No. 1 ranking tested right out of the gate with the first of two matchups with North Carolina taking place on Wednesday night.

LSU jumped up six spots to No. 13 thanks to their controversial, buzzer-beating win at Kentucky and a win over Georgia.

This week, the top 25 stayed the same teams in a different order, meaning no one fell out and no one joined the party. This also means the Pac-12 went without representation for the ninth straight week. The ACC and Big Ten both had six teams in this week’s poll, followed by the Big 12 with four and the SEC with three (though two of them are top-five).

Check out the full poll below: