NCAA Basketball Rankings: Duke No. 1 once again

For the fourth time this season, the Blue Devils are atop the rankings.

By Caroline Darney
After four weeks, we have a new (old) No. 1 in college hoops as the Duke Blue Devils returned to the top spot. Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky ended the Vols’ month-long — and program-best — stay at No. 1. This is the fourth time Duke has sat atop the AP Poll this season, and comes after a week that saw the Blue Devils rally from down 23 points on the road to Louisville and take out cross-town rival NC State.

Gonzaga, Virginia, and Kentucky all slid up one spot to No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, respectively. Tennessee fell to No. 5 with the loss. Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston, and Michigan State round out the top 10.

The Blue Devils will have their No. 1 ranking tested right out of the gate with the first of two matchups with North Carolina taking place on Wednesday night.

LSU jumped up six spots to No. 13 thanks to their controversial, buzzer-beating win at Kentucky and a win over Georgia.

This week, the top 25 stayed the same teams in a different order, meaning no one fell out and no one joined the party. This also means the Pac-12 went without representation for the ninth straight week. The ACC and Big Ten both had six teams in this week’s poll, followed by the Big 12 with four and the SEC with three (though two of them are top-five).

Check out the full poll below:

AP Poll - Week 16

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Duke ACC 23-2 2
2 Gonzaga West Coast 25-2 3
3 Virginia ACC 22-2 4
4 Kentucky SEC 21-4 5
5 Tennessee SEC 23-2 1
6 Nevada Mountain West 24-1 7
7 Michigan Big Ten 23-3 6
8 North Carolina ACC 20-5 8
9 Houston AAC 25-1 9
10 Michigan State Big Ten 21-5 11
11 Marquette Big East 21-4 10
12 Kansas Big 12 20-6 14
13 LSU SEC 21-4 19
14 Texas Tech Big 12 21-5 15
15 Purdue Big Ten 18-7 12
16 Florida State ACC 20-5 17
17 Villanova Big East 20-6 13
18 Louisville ACC 18-8 16
19 Iowa State Big 12 19-6 23
20 Virginia Tech ACC 20-5 22
21 Iowa Big Ten 20-5 21
22 Wisconsin Big Ten 17-8 20
23 Kansas State Big 12 19-6 18
24 Maryland Big Ten 19-7 24
25 Buffalo Mid-American 22-3 25

