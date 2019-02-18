Yep, Jalen Ramsey still thinks Josh Allen is trash

In August 2018, Jalen Ramsey said he couldn’t understand why the Buffalo Bills decided to take a “trash” quarterback, Josh Allen, in the first round of the NFL Draft. Ramsey even talked trash about Allen’s first ever practice snaps with the Bills.

But Allen took the high road and didn’t clap back at the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback during his rookie year. The beef didn’t reignite until Monday when an autograph surfaced that showed the quarterback recently wrote “Hey Ramsey, am I still trash?”

Ramsey wasted no time answering the question: Yep, he still thinks Allen is trash.

Lol thank you for answering for me @BigCatCountry #YES tf he thought! https://t.co/vIJua1CF1C — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 18, 2019

Ramsey told GQ in August that he was looking forward to his November matchup against Allen and the Bills.

“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash,” Ramsey told Clay Skipper of GQ Magazine. “And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

The Bills got the win, though. Allen completed only eight of his 19 passes for 160 yards, but he threw one touchdown with no interceptions, and he rushed for 99 yards — including a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

Ramsey intercepted Allen with just a few seconds before halftime, but the play was negated by an illegal contact penalty on the cornerback. Ramsey was then shown by CBS cameras telling players on the Buffalo sideline that they’re trash.

This isn’t new for Ramsey. The cornerback has been one of the NFL’s loudest, most brash players since he was drafted in 2016.

After the loss to the Bills, the cornerback actually commended Allen on doing enough to get the Bills the win. But did Allen really think Ramsey was going to walk back his “trash” comment after the Bills quarterback finished his rookie season completing 52.8 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions?

Not a chance.