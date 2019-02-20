NBA players react to Zion Williamson’s crushing knee injury

Zion Williamson suffered a terrible knee injury after his foot exploded through his shoe during Duke’s rivalry game against North Carolina on Wednesday night. He will not return to the game, and the severity of his injury is unclear; though his stepfather reportedly visited him in the locker room, the sought to bring his mother moments later.

Now, NBA players and high-profile fans of the game are tweeting their support of the freshman phenom whose injury may have put his long-term basketball career in jeopardy.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his . — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Former United States president Barack Obama

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

Terry Rozier, Boston Celtics

Come on over to puma ‍♂️ — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019

Didn’t know he was hurt — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Instead of making a self serving shoe joke I hope @ZionW32 is ok. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 21, 2019

Carlos Boozer, former NBA All-Star

Get Well Soon @ZionNPS — Carlos Boozer (@MisterCBooz) February 21, 2019

Yes, he tagged Zion National Park, not the actual Zion Williamson. DNP - old.

Some players suggested this injury marked an end to Williamson’s college career.

Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019

Zion Need To Chill Out The Rest Of Season... — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2019

Unfortunately, a fraction of the outrage has been directed toward the quality of the Nike sneaker Williamson was wearing, as opposed to the promising career that could be in jeopardy so early into the sensational forward’s career.

Puma has deleted their tweet. pic.twitter.com/7pPitJ20zP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

Some were also more focused on the money moved around the massive Duke-UNC spectacle than the wellbeing of the potential No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

A ticket broker told me today that Zion Williamson alone added $1,000 to each ticket bought on the secondary market. He has, so far missed, half of the first half. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

We will update as more reactions and information becomes available.