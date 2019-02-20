 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA players react to Zion Williamson’s crushing knee injury

Williamson was injured early into Duke’s matchup against North Carolina, and everyone is upset — though for different reasons.

By Kristian Winfield Updated

Zion Williamson suffered a terrible knee injury after his foot exploded through his shoe during Duke’s rivalry game against North Carolina on Wednesday night. He will not return to the game, and the severity of his injury is unclear; though his stepfather reportedly visited him in the locker room, the sought to bring his mother moments later.

Now, NBA players and high-profile fans of the game are tweeting their support of the freshman phenom whose injury may have put his long-term basketball career in jeopardy.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Former United States president Barack Obama

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Terry Rozier, Boston Celtics

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Carlos Boozer, former NBA All-Star

Yes, he tagged Zion National Park, not the actual Zion Williamson. DNP - old.

Some players suggested this injury marked an end to Williamson’s college career.

Unfortunately, a fraction of the outrage has been directed toward the quality of the Nike sneaker Williamson was wearing, as opposed to the promising career that could be in jeopardy so early into the sensational forward’s career.

Some were also more focused on the money moved around the massive Duke-UNC spectacle than the wellbeing of the potential No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

We will update as more reactions and information becomes available.

