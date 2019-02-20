Barack Obama headlines a star-studded crowd to watch Duke-UNC

The stars have been coming out for college basketball — namely the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils — this season. Jay-Z sat courtside when the Blue Devils took on Pittsburgh in late January. Two weeks later, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo took in the Duke game at Virginia.

That all pales in comparison to the special guest for Wednesday night’s Duke-UNC matchup as President Barack Obama was in at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first meeting between the heated rivals.

Obama at the UNC/Duke game rocking an all black bomber jacket with “44” on the sleeve. pic.twitter.com/R4VqaGve3B — Complex (@Complex) February 21, 2019

Obama had prime seats right behind the Duke bench, next to former Duke basketball player Reggie Love (who also served as his personal assistant during the 2008 campaign). Just 33 seconds into the highly anticipated matchup, superstar Zion Williamson injured his knee after his shoe blew out.

Other celebrities were there, too...

New York Knicks scout, Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/0g7FdsZbeC — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2019

Todd Gurley and Devin Funchess are in the building. pic.twitter.com/lZDMdesBwA — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) February 21, 2019

Even Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers couldn’t contain his excitement at seeing President Obama:

Obama's at UNC - Duke pic.twitter.com/WH2lSvrRfR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 21, 2019