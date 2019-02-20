 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barack Obama headlines a star-studded crowd to watch Duke-UNC

Plus, Spike Lee, Ken Griffey Jr. & more on site for the hottest game in college basketball

By Caroline Darney
ESPN

The stars have been coming out for college basketball — namely the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils — this season. Jay-Z sat courtside when the Blue Devils took on Pittsburgh in late January. Two weeks later, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo took in the Duke game at Virginia.

That all pales in comparison to the special guest for Wednesday night’s Duke-UNC matchup as President Barack Obama was in at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first meeting between the heated rivals.

Obama had prime seats right behind the Duke bench, next to former Duke basketball player Reggie Love (who also served as his personal assistant during the 2008 campaign). Just 33 seconds into the highly anticipated matchup, superstar Zion Williamson injured his knee after his shoe blew out.

Other celebrities were there, too...

Even Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers couldn’t contain his excitement at seeing President Obama:

Next Up In College Basketball

This Article has a component height of 23. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...