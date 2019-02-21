5 pipe dream landing spots for Antonio Brown

Antonio Brownt isn’t going to be with the Steelers next season. After an odd end to his 2018 season, and an Instagram post with team owner Art Rooney II, the two agreed it was “time to move on.” Though it’s not a given, after general manager Kevin Colbert said the team would need significant compensation.

Now, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL is looking for a new home. Of course, all 31 other teams should want Brown, though many simply aren’t realistic. But this post isn’t to determine which ones are most realistic, because honestly, it’s not nearly as fun as cooking up pipe dream scenarios.

You know that scene in The Office where Michael Scott is in a ton of debt, and Creed tells him to declare bankruptcy? Michael then proceeds to just yell that he declares bankruptcy, and deems everything is good.

That’s basically what we’re doing here. I don’t know how Antonio Brown would just magically pop up on any of these rosters, but damn it, we’re doing it anyway.

Let him run with Kansas City.

Putting Brown with Pat Mahomes instantly makes them the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL. You can make a good case for Brown being the game’s best receiver for the past five years, and throwing him in Kansas City’s offense would be must-watch TV.

When Mahomes is doing things like no-look passes:

Go ahead and put Mahomes in the Hall of Fame RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/6JWqATKFT6 — 50 Sent (@ClayWendler) December 9, 2018

And Brown can clutch up like he did on Sunday Night Football against the Packers in 2017:

The two could make a mean football mixtape, and there’s just simply not enough generational talents in the NFL to be able to accomplish this. But Brown and Mahomes could.

Mahomes had 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 picks in his first year as a starter, and he was the NFL’s MVP. It’s already scary enough that he’s probably going to get better and put up numbers we never thought possible. Adding Brown to that equation? Whewwww.

That’s an offense you’re not going to stop — which is going to be kind of the point for all of these!

Give him to Drew Brees and your “defense wins championships” argument probably doesn’t matter.

The Falcons fan in me threw up a little in my mouth typing that.

Assuming Brees doesn’t have that severe drop-off because he’s 40 years old (see: Brett Favre and Peyton Manning), good luck stopping an offense where it’s Brown, Michael Thomas on the other side, and Alvin Kamara.

Brees is a quarterback who has made good players seem great. Brown’s proven himself to be one of the game’s best with Ben Roethlisberger slinging him the pill. So imagine if you make Brees his quarterback with those other options around him.

He’s also already got Choppa Style down too, so he’d fit right in:

The only thing stopping this offense is Sean Payton insisting that Taysom Hill get the football inside the five-yard line after an impressive and extensive drive.

Well what about Nickell Robey-Coleman and bad referees, you ask?

With all due respect to Tommylee Lewis, Brown gets that defensive pass interference call.

Create the best wide receiving corps in NFL history with the Falcons.

I don’t want this to come off as some supreme Matt Ryan slander, because he’s been an NFL MVP. But not even he, or former Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, could mess up a wide receiving corps of Brown, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley (OK, Sark might LOL).

Much like if Brown were on the Saints, this Falcons offense would probably be so good that not even 2018’s injury-plagued, Can’t-Stop-A-Nosebleed defense wouldn’t matter. A healthy Devonta Freeman in the backfield and Austin Hooper as a decoy at tight end, and there’s no way the Falcons don’t put up at least 31 points a game.

We’ll just pretend like this never happened:

Julio Jones Says Falcons Don't Want Antonio Brown, 'We Good Over Here' https://t.co/BBaVFlzne3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2019

Moving right along ...

Make “The Greatest Show On Surf” even greater.

This might be the least sexy of all of the previously mentioned Mega Offenses, but it is still a pretty idea. The Rams were still a joy to watch last year despite that dud of a 13-3 Super Bowl loss against the Patriots, and would be even more fun with Brown.

Along with one of the NFL’s best running backs in Todd Gurley, Jared Goff would be able to work with Brown, Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and the Troy Aikman Proclaimed Best Wide Receiver In Football Robert Woods.

Also, I think Brown would be down to recreate the Ram It video:

That may or may not be the most important part of all of this.

Or we can let everything be bad and have him and Jalen Ramsey tell Blake Bortles how bad he is publicly.

Ramsey has barely been able to hide his feelings for his quarterback in the past, like when he liked an Instagram post of a Big Cat Country article on potential Bortles replacements:

Combine him with Brown, who has literally thrown a football at Roethlisberger before? All that energy would have to make its way out into the open, and the idea of these two just dogging Bortles is funny.

Despite this offense not being even remotely as good as any of the ones I’ve already mentioned, and the likelihood that the Jags dump Bortles this offseason, we’re also here for the jokes.

“He’d probably be really good on the Patriots, too!”

But nobody wants to see that.