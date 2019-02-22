Kyrie Irving wore the New York Times’ ‘Truth’ shirt after Celtics’ 1-point loss, but why?

Kyrie Irving is making just as many headlines on the court as he is off it.

After the Celtics 98-97 loss to the Bucks in Thursday night, Irving addressed media in a crewneck sweater that read a New York Times slogan:

“Truth. It’s more important now than ever.”

Kyrie Irving’s post-game attire is an NY Times shirt that says “Truth: It’s more important than ever.” pic.twitter.com/lv2VUXrvZ0 — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 22, 2019

The slogan is part of a 2017 NY Times brand camp

aign that appeared to target president Donald Trump. Irving’s motive for wearing the shirt is unclear, and he did not speak about the shirt after the game.

Irving is not the only player to wear this shirt this season.

Victor Oladipo wore it while on the sidelines of a Pacers Nov. 19, 2018 matchup against the Jazz.

victor oladipo wore the “truth is more important now than ever” shirt tonight.



it’s from the new york times campaign for highlighting the importance of facts and supporting independent journalism. pic.twitter.com/NFP9iQtjDy — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) November 20, 2018

Irving’s teammate Jaylen Brown also wore this shirt earlier this season, following a Dec. 21 loss to, again, Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown’s shirt says, “Truth. It’s more important now than ever.” pic.twitter.com/Fj1TbIXgjg — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 22, 2018

Of course, fans found a way to connect this to the Knicks

Of course New York Knicks fans had a field day with Irving’s shirt.

To those of you who are making a big deal over the “NY” part of “NY Times”: Please seek help. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 22, 2019

NY times? Kyrie to the Knicks confirmed — Tyrion Lannister (@TroyMatthew_) February 22, 2019

(T)Ruth (I)ts (M)ore



Who just got traded by the Knicks?



That’s right TIM Hardaway Jr



Kyrie to the Knicks confirmed pic.twitter.com/TBQG2PLghi — knickity knick (@knickityknick) February 22, 2019

This is also a good point.

Does he still think the Earth is flat though? — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 22, 2019

Irving also recently addressed a video that went viral on social media of him having a conversation with Kevin Durant during All-Star weekend. He said the level of scrutiny on things he does off the court doesn’t make the league fun.

"You do it for the likes & clicks. Everybody does. Everybody wants to hear athletes talk about BS like this...it makes no sense. It's not real life."



Kyrie Irving was asked about the viral video of him & KD talking.



(Via @GwashburnGlobe)



pic.twitter.com/1bUtPcdufK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 21, 2019

“What I do with my life is my business. So it’s none of yours, or anybody’s business, right?” he said. “So it’s a video of my and one of my best friends talking, and then it turns out to be a dissection of a free agency meeting? Do you get that? And then I’m asked questions about it? That’s what disconnects me from all that shit. I have no connection to that. Over a video? “It makes no sense. It’s not real life.”

There’s only one truth here: That’s that nobody knows what Kyrie Irving is thinking, except Kyrie Irving himself.

His free agency comes around on July 1. That’s when the world will know what’s going on in his head.