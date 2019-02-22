 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyrie Irving wore the New York Times’ ‘Truth’ shirt after Celtics’ 1-point loss, but why?

Does anybody ever know why?

By Kristian Winfield
Tom Westerholm, MassLive.com

Kyrie Irving is making just as many headlines on the court as he is off it.

After the Celtics 98-97 loss to the Bucks in Thursday night, Irving addressed media in a crewneck sweater that read a New York Times slogan:

“Truth. It’s more important now than ever.”

The slogan is part of a 2017 NY Times brand camp

aign that appeared to target president Donald Trump. Irving’s motive for wearing the shirt is unclear, and he did not speak about the shirt after the game.

Irving is not the only player to wear this shirt this season.

Victor Oladipo wore it while on the sidelines of a Pacers Nov. 19, 2018 matchup against the Jazz.

Irving’s teammate Jaylen Brown also wore this shirt earlier this season, following a Dec. 21 loss to, again, Milwaukee.

Of course, fans found a way to connect this to the Knicks

Of course New York Knicks fans had a field day with Irving’s shirt.

This is also a good point.

Irving also recently addressed a video that went viral on social media of him having a conversation with Kevin Durant during All-Star weekend. He said the level of scrutiny on things he does off the court doesn’t make the league fun.

“What I do with my life is my business. So it’s none of yours, or anybody’s business, right?” he said. “So it’s a video of my and one of my best friends talking, and then it turns out to be a dissection of a free agency meeting? Do you get that? And then I’m asked questions about it? That’s what disconnects me from all that shit. I have no connection to that. Over a video?

“It makes no sense. It’s not real life.”

There’s only one truth here: That’s that nobody knows what Kyrie Irving is thinking, except Kyrie Irving himself.

His free agency comes around on July 1. That’s when the world will know what’s going on in his head.

